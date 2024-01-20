Building Solutions 2024' Exhibition Begins at Ganesh Mandir Indoor Stadium in Guwahati

In a significant celebration of architectural prowess and construction innovation, the Indian Institute of Architects Assam Chapter organises "Building Solutions 2024" at Ganesh Mandir Indoor Stadium Ground in Guwahati from January 19-21, 2024.
"Building Solutions 2024" exhibition was inaugurated by Chairman of Indian Institute of Architect Assam Chapter and renowned architect H.K. Rajkhowa on Friday in presence of many prominent dignitaries.
The event, set to take place with a promises to be a melting pot of ideas, designs, and cutting-edge solutions in the field of construction. This grand exhibition is not only an evolution of the construction industry but also a platform that brings together architects, builders, and industry experts from across the nation.
With over 50 stalls featuring prominent building and construction companies, the event aims to showcase the latest trends, technologies, and products that are shaping the future of architecture and construction.
The driving force behind the success of Building Solutions 2024 lies in the collaborative efforts of various industry players.
Interiors Solutions, Northeast's First Interior Products Website and mobile app, has played a pivotal role in assisting the event. Siddharth Nawalgaria, the founder of Interiors Solutions, expressed his elation and gratitude for being associated with the event, stating, "I am extremely grateful that we were honored to have been assisting the execution of the event. We have always considered architects as the backbone and spine of the industry. I am extremely grateful to be a part of this."
Adding another layer of support to the event is Haier HVAC Solutions, the powerhouse behind the exhibition.
As a leading provider of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) solutions, Haier brings its expertise to ensure a comfortable and conducive environment for both exhibitors and visitors.
The Ganesh Mandir Indoor Stadium Ground in Guwahati is transform into a vibrant hub of ideas and creativity during the three-day event. Architects, builders, and enthusiasts will have the opportunity to explore the latest products, services, and technologies that are reshaping the landscape of construction and design.