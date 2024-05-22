ChatGPT: All the information you require about OpenAI's GPT-4 tool

ChatGPT has rapidly emerged as the star of artificial intelligence. Utilized by millions, this AI chatbot can answer questions, tell stories, write web code, and even conceptualize highly complex topics.

Created by OpenAI, ChatGPT has undergone numerous updates since its initial release. While a free version is available, there are also paid versions known as ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Enterprise.

Differences Between GPT-4 and GPT-3.5

Input Types: GPT-3.5 accepts only text prompts, while GPT-4 can process both text and images, recognizing and analyzing objects in pictures.

Response Length: GPT-3.5 is limited to responses of about 3,000 words, whereas GPT-4 can generate responses exceeding 25,000 words.

Content Moderation: GPT-4 is 82% less likely to respond to requests for disallowed content compared to GPT-3.5 and scores 40% higher on certain factuality tests.

Customization: Developers can customize GPT-4's tone and verbosity. For instance, GPT-4 can adopt a Socratic style of conversation, responding to questions with questions, unlike GPT-3.5's fixed tone and style.

User Options: ChatGPT users will soon be able to adjust the chatbot's tone and style of responses.

Capabilities of GPT-4

Academic Performance: GPT-4 has outperformed GPT-3.5 in the U.S. bar exam and the Graduate Record Examination (GRE).

Practical Applications: It can assist with tax calculations, as demonstrated by Greg Brockman, OpenAI's president.

Web Development: GPT-4 can convert a hand-drawn mock-up of a website into a functional one.

Accessibility: The Be My Eyes app will integrate GPT-4 to provide a virtual volunteer tool for visually impaired users.

Know the Limitations of GPT-4

Human Comparison: GPT-4 is "less capable than humans in many real-world scenarios," according to OpenAI.

Inaccuracies: The AI can produce inaccurate responses, known as "hallucinations," a common issue in many AI programs.

Propaganda: GPT-4 can rival human propagandists in various domains, particularly when paired with a human editor. For instance, it can generate plausible suggestions to incite disagreements between parties.

Knowledge Cutoff: GPT-4 lacks knowledge of events that occurred after September 2021, as the vast majority of its data was cut off at that point.

Learning Limitation: Unlike humans, GPT-4 does not learn from experience.

Alignment and Flaws: OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman described GPT-4 as "most capable and aligned" with human values and intent, yet acknowledged it remains flawed.

WHO CAN ACCESS GPT-4?

Even though GPT-4 can process both text and picture inputs, the image input capability is not currently publicly available. The text input option will only be accessible with a waitlist to ChatGPT Plus subscribers and software developers. The $20 monthly subscription option was introduced in February and provides priority access to new features and enhancements along with faster response times. Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot and a few features on the premium tier of language learning app Duolingo are powered by GPT-4.

What is the price of ChatGPT?

Sign up and use ChatGPT-3.5 for free at ChatGPT.com.

Register using any email address or an account from Google, Microsoft, or Apple.

Upon logging in, you'll find a basic website with sample prompts and an explanation of ChatGPT's operation.

Use the text box at the bottom of the page to ask ChatGPT questions or follow its prompts.

ChatGPT-4 is accessible but requires a $20 (£16) monthly subscription for the more advanced features.

Although artificial intelligence has been around for a while, recent advancements by major tech companies like Google, Meta, Microsoft, and nearly all of them are causing a surge in interest in the field.

But lately, the most attention has been focused on OpenAI. The company is now working on Point E, a method for creating 3D models with written prompts. It has also produced an AI image generator and a highly intelligent chatbot.

OpenAI and its largest backers have invested billions of dollars on developing, honing, and utilizing these models. It may prove to be a wise investment in the long term and propel OpenAI to the forefront of AI creative tools.