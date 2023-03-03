Check Jio Data Balance: 4 Simple Methods, Important USSD Codes

The easiest method to check Jio data balance

First, you can use the MyJio app. For those who have never used Jio before, the first step is to download the MyJio app from the Google Play or Apple App Store and set up an account. After entering their mobile phone number and verifying it with an OTP, users will be given access to the app. Jio net balance and remaining data can be viewed on the homepage alongside information about the user's current plan.

The second method to check Jio Balance

There is a feature on the website that allows users to view their account balance. Simply visit jio.com in your browser of choice and enter the mobile number you wish to use to gain access to the information displayed therein.

Other methods to check Jio Balance

Simply dial *333# to get quick access to your data balance.

Send the word "MBAL" to the phone number 55333.

The following list provides some useful USSD codes and SMS numbers that you should keep in your contacts.