Check Jio Data Balance: 4 Simple Methods, Important USSD Codes

Reliance Jio has established itself as the industry leader in telecom and currently seems unstoppable. Respected for its contribution to accelerating India's digitization growth, the telecom behemoth has been a key player in the industry. Due to Jio's high-speed connectivity at reasonably low prices, the majority of the Indian diaspora has now switched from other networks. Overall, Jio's success has made the telecom industry the most competitive in the world. Since new users sign up every day, we figured we'd compile a list of helpful tips and tricks for checking your Jio data balance and other relevant information.
First, you can use the MyJio app. For those who have never used Jio before, the first step is to download the MyJio app from the Google Play or Apple App Store and set up an account. After entering their mobile phone number and verifying it with an OTP, users will be given access to the app. Jio net balance and remaining data can be viewed on the homepage alongside information about the user's current plan.
There is a feature on the website that allows users to view their account balance. Simply visit jio.com in your browser of choice and enter the mobile number you wish to use to gain access to the information displayed therein.
Simply dial *333# to get quick access to your data balance.
Send the word "MBAL" to the phone number 55333.
The following list provides some useful USSD codes and SMS numbers that you should keep in your contacts.
In order to obtain your Jio number, dial *1#.
Send the message BAL to 199 to check your prepaid account balance and expiration date.
SMS BILL to 199 to get your bill.
Learn the current pricing structure by just texting "MYPLAN" to 199.
To begin using 4G, dial 1925 or send the text message START to 1925.
Use *333*3*1*1# to activate your caller tune.
Dial *333*3*1*2# to turn off Jio caller tunes.
Check Call Rate: SMS TARIFF to 191