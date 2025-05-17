Complete List of Guwahati Police Stations with Contact Details

Guwahati, the gateway to Northeast India, is a growing metropolitan hub where public safety and law enforcement are managed by a well-distributed network of police stations and outposts. The Guwahati Police Department operates under the Assam Police, ensuring law and order, handling emergencies, and providing community services across the city.
To help citizens easily reach their nearest police station in case of an emergency or for general assistance, here is a comprehensive list of all major police stations and outposts in and around Guwahati, along with the names of officers-in-charge and their contact numbers.
Guwahati Police Stations: Main Police Stations in Guwahati
|Sl. No.
|Police Station
|Officer-in-Charge
|Contact Number(s)
|1
|Dispur
|Insp. Pradip Kr. Talukdar
|9435027424
|2
|Basistha
|Insp. Nabajit Das Baghri
|9435089137
|3
|Hatigaon
|Insp. Biren Deka
|9435123487
|4
|Khetri
|Insp. Pradip Kumar Borah
|9435401343, 8638859544
|5
|Bhangagarh
|Insp. Khageswar Rabha
|7002310658
|6
|Chandmari
|Insp. Biswajit Deka
|8133005500
|7
|Noonmati
|Insp. Rajib Baruah
|7575975381, 6002418054
|8
|Geetanagar
|Insp. Cidananda Bora
|9435108324
|9
|Paltan Bazar
|Insp. Utpal Changmai
|7002530174, 9854535862
|10
|Panbazar
|Insp. Heman Das
|9435208307
|11
|Latasil
|Insp. Upen Kalita
|9435121113
|12
|Bharalumukh
|Insp. Moni Kanta Chamua
|9435203047
|13
|Jalukbari
|Insp. Sanjit Kr. Ray
|9435152338
|14
|Fatasil Ambari
|Insp. Sahidul Islam
|9435010746
|15
|Pragjyotishpur
|SI Bikash Kumar Singh
|7002282044
|16
|Azara
|Insp. Ashok Dutta
|9435286275
|17
|Gorchuk
|Insp. Dhirendra Kalita
|9864125719
|18
|Satgaon
|Insp. Badrul Islam
|9435117358
|19
|Sonapur
|SI Pankaj Kumar Rai
|9678358240
Outposts (OPs) and Additional Police Units
|Sl. No.
|Outpost/PS Name
|Officer-in-Charge
|Contact Number
|20
|Jorabat OP
|SI Jogananda Boro
|8638041849
|21
|Bhagaduttapur OP
|SI Birinchi Das
|7002602476
|22
|Fancy Bazar OP
|SI Jayanta Kr. Das
|9678853190
|23
|Maligaon OP
|SI Bhogesh Ch. Deori
|7086604537
|24
|Kamakhya OP
|SI Hemen Sarma
|7820934171
|25
|Panikhaiti OP
|SI Rana Bhuyan
|7002703994
|26
|Birubari OP
|SI Jagadish Kalita
|7086394593
|27
|Jalukbari OP
|SI Ranjit Kakati
|7002801290
|28
|ISBT OP
|SI Saifuddin Ahmed
|9864300600
|29
|Borjhar OP
|Not Available
|Not Available
Peripheral Police Stations Around Guwahati
|Sl. No.
|Police Station
|Officer-in-Charge
|Contact Number
|30
|Chaygaon PS
|SI Kapil Pathak
|9854190191
|31
|Baihata PS
|SI Rupam Hazarika
|9859966373
Need Assistance?
For any criminal complaints, law enforcement queries, or civic concerns, citizens are encouraged to reach out to their local police stations. These contact numbers are operational for both emergency and non-emergency services.
Important Tips:
-
Always save your local police station number on your phone for quick access.
-
You can also reach the Guwahati Police Control Room by dialing 100 in case of emergencies.
-
For women and child safety concerns, specialized helpline numbers are available under the Assam Police Women's Cell.
The Assam Police in Guwahati is committed to ensuring public safety, crime control, and prompt response to citizen concerns. Knowing your nearest police station and the officer-in-charge can be crucial in emergencies. Stay aware, stay secure.
Also Read:
What to Do If You Lose Your Ayushman Bharat Card? A Simple Step-by-Step Guide to Recover it