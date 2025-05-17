Advertisment
Technology

Complete List of Guwahati Police Stations with Contact Details

This article provides a comprehensive list of all police stations and outposts in Guwahati, including the names of officers-in-charge and their contact numbers. It covers major police stations such as Dispur, Basistha, Chandmari, and Paltan Bazar.

Abhilasha Pathak
New Update
Guwahati, the gateway to Northeast India, is a growing metropolitan hub where public safety and law enforcement are managed by a well-distributed network of police stations and outposts. The Guwahati Police Department operates under the Assam Police, ensuring law and order, handling emergencies, and providing community services across the city.

To help citizens easily reach their nearest police station in case of an emergency or for general assistance, here is a comprehensive list of all major police stations and outposts in and around Guwahati, along with the names of officers-in-charge and their contact numbers.

Guwahati Police Stations: Main Police Stations in Guwahati

Sl. No. Police Station Officer-in-Charge Contact Number(s)
1 Dispur Insp. Pradip Kr. Talukdar 9435027424
2 Basistha Insp. Nabajit Das Baghri 9435089137
3 Hatigaon Insp. Biren Deka 9435123487
4 Khetri Insp. Pradip Kumar Borah 9435401343, 8638859544
5 Bhangagarh Insp. Khageswar Rabha 7002310658
6 Chandmari Insp. Biswajit Deka 8133005500
7 Noonmati Insp. Rajib Baruah 7575975381, 6002418054
8 Geetanagar Insp. Cidananda Bora 9435108324
9 Paltan Bazar Insp. Utpal Changmai 7002530174, 9854535862
10 Panbazar Insp. Heman Das 9435208307
11 Latasil Insp. Upen Kalita 9435121113
12 Bharalumukh Insp. Moni Kanta Chamua 9435203047
13 Jalukbari Insp. Sanjit Kr. Ray 9435152338
14 Fatasil Ambari Insp. Sahidul Islam 9435010746
15 Pragjyotishpur SI Bikash Kumar Singh 7002282044
16 Azara Insp. Ashok Dutta 9435286275
17 Gorchuk Insp. Dhirendra Kalita 9864125719
18 Satgaon Insp. Badrul Islam 9435117358
19 Sonapur SI Pankaj Kumar Rai 9678358240

Outposts (OPs) and Additional Police Units

Sl. No. Outpost/PS Name Officer-in-Charge Contact Number
20 Jorabat OP SI Jogananda Boro 8638041849
21 Bhagaduttapur OP SI Birinchi Das 7002602476
22 Fancy Bazar OP SI Jayanta Kr. Das 9678853190
23 Maligaon OP SI Bhogesh Ch. Deori 7086604537
24 Kamakhya OP SI Hemen Sarma 7820934171
25 Panikhaiti OP SI Rana Bhuyan 7002703994
26 Birubari OP SI Jagadish Kalita 7086394593
27 Jalukbari OP SI Ranjit Kakati 7002801290
28 ISBT OP SI Saifuddin Ahmed 9864300600
29 Borjhar OP Not Available Not Available

Peripheral Police Stations Around Guwahati

Sl. No. Police Station Officer-in-Charge Contact Number
30 Chaygaon PS SI Kapil Pathak 9854190191
31 Baihata PS SI Rupam Hazarika 9859966373

Need Assistance?

For any criminal complaints, law enforcement queries, or civic concerns, citizens are encouraged to reach out to their local police stations. These contact numbers are operational for both emergency and non-emergency services.

Important Tips:

  • Always save your local police station number on your phone for quick access.

  • You can also reach the Guwahati Police Control Room by dialing 100 in case of emergencies.

  • For women and child safety concerns, specialized helpline numbers are available under the Assam Police Women's Cell.


The Assam Police in Guwahati is committed to ensuring public safety, crime control, and prompt response to citizen concerns. Knowing your nearest police station and the officer-in-charge can be crucial in emergencies. Stay aware, stay secure.

Guwahati Police Stations
