What to Do If You Lose Your Ayushman Bharat Card? A Simple Step-by-Step Guide to Recover it

Losing your Ayushman Bharat card can feel like a setback, especially if you or a loved one is in urgent need of medical care. But don’t panic—India’s robust healthcare system has made it easy to recover your lost card and continue availing treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

Advertisment

This article walks you through the recovery process—both online and offline—and offers tips to protect your card in the future.

Ayushman Bharat Card 2025: Why the Ayushman Bharat Card Matters

The Ayushman Bharat Card allows beneficiaries to access cashless hospitalisation benefits of up to ₹5 lakh per family per year in over 1,500 public and private hospitals across India. It serves as digital proof of eligibility under the AB-PMJAY scheme, making hospital admission and treatment faster and hassle-free.

However, if the card is lost, your benefits don’t disappear. You can still get treatment using identity verification—your entitlement remains intact.

Step-by-Step Guide to Recover Your Lost Ayushman Card

Step 1: Check Your Eligibility

Before recovering the card, make sure you are still listed as a beneficiary. You can:

Visit the official website.

Enter your Aadhaar number or mobile number linked to your health ID

You can also search using your ration card number or state-wise filters

Step 2: Reprint It Online

If you are eligible and your profile is active:

Go to https://mera.pmjay.gov.in Click on “Am I Eligible” and log in using your mobile number and OTP Navigate to “Download Ayushman Card.” Select your name from the family list Click on “Download” or “Print Card.”

Note: You might be asked to pay a small fee if you choose to download and print the card from a Common Service Centre (CSC).

Step 3: Visit a Common Service Centre (CSC)

If online recovery isn’t an option, go to your nearest CSC. Carry:

Your Aadhaar Card

The registered mobile number

Ration Card or other government-issued ID (if Aadhaar is not available)

The CSC operator can help you retrieve and print a fresh Ayushman card on the spot.

Step 4: Use Your ABHA Health ID

If your card was generated through the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Account (ABHA) system, you can also:

Log in using your ABHA ID or Health ID

Access your health records and card via the NHA portal

This is useful if your card is lost, but you still have your digital ID credentials.

Can You Get Treatment Without the Card?

Yes. If you’ve lost the card, visit any empanelled hospital and give your registered mobile number. The hospital’s Ayushman Mitra will verify your identity in the system and help you initiate treatment.

What If You Face Service Denial?

In rare cases, hospitals may deny free treatment or services. Here's what to do:

Call the helpline: 14555 or 1800-111-565

Complain online: https://cgrms.pmjay.gov.in/GRMS/loginnew.htm

Click on "Register Your Grievance" and fill in the details

Timely reporting ensures your benefits remain protected and misuse is prevented.

How to Prevent Losing It Again

Keep a digital copy saved on your phone or cloud

Share a copy with a trusted family member

Print and store a copy in your emergency medical kit

Ensure your Aadhaar and mobile number are linked for easy re-verification

Losing your Ayushman Bharat Card can be inconvenient, but not a deal-breaker. Thanks to digital tools and nationwide support centers, you can quickly retrieve your card and continue receiving the medical care you're entitled to.

Remember, your health benefits are secure in the system even without the physical card. Be proactive, keep backups, and stay informed—because timely healthcare is your right under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Also Read:

Parivahan Sewa Portal: Your One-Stop Digital Transport Solution