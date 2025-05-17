What to Do If You Lose Your Ayushman Bharat Card? A Simple Step-by-Step Guide to Recover it

Losing your Ayushman Bharat card can feel like a setback, especially if you or a loved one is in urgent need of medical care. But don’t panic—India’s robust healthcare system has made it easy to recover your lost card and continue availing treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).
This article walks you through the recovery process—both online and offline—and offers tips to protect your card in the future.
Ayushman Bharat Card 2025: Why the Ayushman Bharat Card Matters
The Ayushman Bharat Card allows beneficiaries to access cashless hospitalisation benefits of up to ₹5 lakh per family per year in over 1,500 public and private hospitals across India. It serves as digital proof of eligibility under the AB-PMJAY scheme, making hospital admission and treatment faster and hassle-free.
However, if the card is lost, your benefits don’t disappear. You can still get treatment using identity verification—your entitlement remains intact.
Step-by-Step Guide to Recover Your Lost Ayushman Card
Step 1: Check Your Eligibility
Before recovering the card, make sure you are still listed as a beneficiary. You can:
-
Visit the official website.
-
Enter your Aadhaar number or mobile number linked to your health ID
-
You can also search using your ration card number or state-wise filters
Step 2: Reprint It Online
If you are eligible and your profile is active:
-
-
Click on “Am I Eligible” and log in using your mobile number and OTP
-
Navigate to “Download Ayushman Card.”
-
Select your name from the family list
-
Click on “Download” or “Print Card.”
Note: You might be asked to pay a small fee if you choose to download and print the card from a Common Service Centre (CSC).
Step 3: Visit a Common Service Centre (CSC)
If online recovery isn’t an option, go to your nearest CSC. Carry:
-
Your Aadhaar Card
-
The registered mobile number
-
Ration Card or other government-issued ID (if Aadhaar is not available)
The CSC operator can help you retrieve and print a fresh Ayushman card on the spot.
Step 4: Use Your ABHA Health ID
If your card was generated through the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Account (ABHA) system, you can also:
-
Log in using your ABHA ID or Health ID
-
Access your health records and card via the NHA portal
This is useful if your card is lost, but you still have your digital ID credentials.
Can You Get Treatment Without the Card?
Yes. If you’ve lost the card, visit any empanelled hospital and give your registered mobile number. The hospital’s Ayushman Mitra will verify your identity in the system and help you initiate treatment.
What If You Face Service Denial?
In rare cases, hospitals may deny free treatment or services. Here's what to do:
-
Call the helpline: 14555 or 1800-111-565
-
Complain online: https://cgrms.pmjay.gov.in/GRMS/loginnew.htm
-
Click on "Register Your Grievance" and fill in the details
Timely reporting ensures your benefits remain protected and misuse is prevented.
How to Prevent Losing It Again
-
Keep a digital copy saved on your phone or cloud
-
Share a copy with a trusted family member
-
Print and store a copy in your emergency medical kit
-
Ensure your Aadhaar and mobile number are linked for easy re-verification
Losing your Ayushman Bharat Card can be inconvenient, but not a deal-breaker. Thanks to digital tools and nationwide support centers, you can quickly retrieve your card and continue receiving the medical care you're entitled to.
Remember, your health benefits are secure in the system even without the physical card. Be proactive, keep backups, and stay informed—because timely healthcare is your right under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.
