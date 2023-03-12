‘Copy Cat’ Musk to Zuckerberg for Planning to Launch Twitter Rival

Earlier, reports emerged that Meta Platforms Inc is considering launching a new Twitter-like social network.

A Meta spokesperson was quoted by Variety, “We’re exploring a standalone, decentralized social network for sharing text updates.”

“We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests,” the spokesperson added.

The representative further said that the company has no additional information on the proposed social network to share.

Recently, Meta started rolling out Meta Verified, a subscription for for Facebook and Instagram users which includes a verified blue check mark badge, just like Twitter.

The tech giant company priced the Meta Verified at USD 11.99/month on the web or USD 14.99/moth on Apple’s iOS.

The feature was initially launched in Australia and New Zealand.