‘Copy Cat’ Musk to Zuckerberg for Planning to Launch Twitter Rival

Twitter owner Elon Musk mocked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg by calling him a copycat for considering launching a Twitter-like social network.
While replying to a Twitter user, Elon Musk wrote, “Copy” and added emoji of a cat.
Earlier, reports emerged that Meta Platforms Inc is considering launching a new Twitter-like social network.
A Meta spokesperson was quoted by Variety, “We’re exploring a standalone, decentralized social network for sharing text updates.”
“We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests,” the spokesperson added.
The representative further said that the company has no additional information on the proposed social network to share.
Recently, Meta started rolling out Meta Verified, a subscription for for Facebook and Instagram users which includes a verified blue check mark badge, just like Twitter.
The tech giant company priced the Meta Verified at USD 11.99/month on the web or USD 14.99/moth on Apple’s iOS.
The feature was initially launched in Australia and New Zealand.
On March 5, Elon Musk said that users will be able to post long tweets on the micro-blogging site.
While responding to a user’s query, Musk said that the firm will ‘soon’ extend the number of characters in Twitter to 10,000 characters.
The user, YouTuber @ThePrimeagen asked Musk, “The dev community and I were wondering if you could add code blocks to tweets?”
To which he replied, “As an attachment? How many chars? We are extending longform tweets to 10k soon.”
Although Musk said that the company will extend upto 10,000 characters soon, he didn’t clarify whether the feature will be limited to subscribers of Twitter Blue or non-paid users will also avail it.
Musk didn’t provide a specific timeline as to when this new feature will be offered.
A month ago, Twitter had announced extension of long tweets of up to 4,000 characters that was offered to only Blue subscribers in US.