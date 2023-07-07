Technology

Create Your Own Minecraft Pride Flags with a Celebrated LGBT+ Ally YouTuber



The well-liked sandbox game Minecraft, which encourages unrestricted creativity, now provides a fun way to show your support for the LGBTQ+ community. Players can learn how to create and fly their very own Minecraft Pride flags. 

How to Create Minecraft Pride Flags

To bring your Minecraft Pride flags to life, you'll need a crafting table, a loom, sticks, colored wool, and colored dye. Follow these instructions for each flag design:

Gay Pride Flag

Start by creating a lime green banner using one stick and six pieces of green wool at the crafting table. Then, at the loom, use the following patterns: top half yellow, top third orange, bottom third blue, top border red, and bottom border magenta.

Trans Flag

Craft a white banner with one stick and six pieces of white wool. At the loom, select the right-hand stripe pattern and dye it pink. Repeat the same process with the left-hand stripe pattern to create a pink-white-pink design. Finally, use the border pattern to dye the outside blue.

Bisexual Flag

Create a purple banner with one stick and six pieces of purple wool. Dye the left stripe blue and the right stripe pink to complete the flag.

Pansexual Flag

Begin by making a yellow banner using one stick and six pieces of yellow wool. Apply the light blue dye to the left-hand stripe pattern and the pink dye to the right-hand stripe pattern.

Non-Binary Flag

Craft a white banner with one stick and six pieces of white wool. Use dye to turn the right side grey, the right-hand stripe black, and the left-hand stripe purple.

Lesbian Flag

Once again, create a white banner with one stick and six pieces of white wool. Dye the left side pink, the left stripe magenta, the right stripe orange, and the border pattern red.

Asexual Flag

Create a white banner with one stick and six pieces of white wool. Apply dye to the left side purple, the left stripe black, and the right stripe yellow.

Transgender Pride Flag

Begin by crafting a white banner with one stick and six pieces of white wool. Apply pink dye to the right corner and left corner of the white banner. Then, select the light blue dye and apply it to the border to complete the flag.

