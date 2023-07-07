Create Your Own Minecraft Pride Flags with a Celebrated LGBT+ Ally YouTuber

The well-liked sandbox game Minecraft, which encourages unrestricted creativity, now provides a fun way to show your support for the LGBTQ+ community. Players can learn how to create and fly their very own Minecraft Pride flags.

How to Create Minecraft Pride Flags

To bring your Minecraft Pride flags to life, you'll need a crafting table, a loom, sticks, colored wool, and colored dye. Follow these instructions for each flag design:

Gay Pride Flag

Start by creating a lime green banner using one stick and six pieces of green wool at the crafting table. Then, at the loom, use the following patterns: top half yellow, top third orange, bottom third blue, top border red, and bottom border magenta.