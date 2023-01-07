Dharitri Assam 2023 - ILRMA: Online Land Services @revenueassam.nic.in

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department looks after the portal Dharitri Assam (ILRMA), for managing land records of the individuals who live in Assam. With the help of this portal, Assamese citizens can gain access to several land services online.
Portal: Dharitri Assam (Land Revenue Assam)
Purpose: Land Record Assam
Launched by: Government of Assam
Managed by: Revenue and Disaster Management Department
Jamabandi (Land Record)
NOC Services (No Objection Certificate)
Extension of NOC
Objection Petition
Track Status of NOC
Panjeeyan (Property Registration) – Coming Soon
BhuNaksha – Coming Soon
ILRMS Daritree Contact Details
Other Land Services
Go to Dharitri Homepage > Jamabandi >
Select the District, Circle, and Village/Town associated with your land's location before accessing your Jamabandi online.
After that, you can search for your Jamabandi using either dag Number, Patta Number, or Pattadar Number
Once you've entered the captcha and made a decision based on the information at hand, click the Search button.
To view a preview of Jamabandi Assam, just select the Jamabandi of your choice and click the See Jamabandi button.
At last, you'll see everything there is to know about the property: the lease number, the leaseholders information, the lot number, the local tax, the patta type, any comments, and any other details.
Go to Dharitri Homepage > NOC Services > Extension of NOC
If your NOC (No Objection Certificate) has already expired or is about to do so, you can extend its validity. Before clicking the Next button, simply enter your application number and mobile number. Simply follow the directions after that to extend the validity of your Dharitri Assam NOC.
Go to Dharitri Homepage > NOC Services > Objection Petition
You must fill out the following information in order to submit an objection petition.
Personal Details
Address Details
Land Details
Objection Reason
Click the Submit button after entering the aforementioned data, then finish your objection petition by following the website's instructions.
Go to Dharitri Homepage > Track Status
Choose the service from the drop-down menu, enter your application number, and press the Submit button to check the status of your Dharitri Assam NOC. You will learn about the status of your NOC in the response.
Go to Land Revenue Assam Homepage > Know my Circle Office >
Once you visit the above page click on Name of Circle Officers OR Details Icon after that you will get the Name and Contact Information of your Circle Officers.