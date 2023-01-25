How to Download COVID Vaccine Certificate using your mobile number

Ever since the pandemic caused a massive lockdown worldwide, it has become very important to possess a vaccine certificate. Many areas, such as airports, examination halls, etc., have strict rules about not letting in people without a vaccine certificate. Anyone who has received their first dose, second dose, or booster shot can download a cowin vaccine certificate. In this post, we will be telling you how to download it in the simplest way possible.
To download your vaccine certificate, you just need your registered phone number in working condition, which you used to book your vaccine appointment. In case you did not book your vaccine online, you must have provided your phone number to the vaccination center during your appointment. Follow the steps below to download your COVID Vaccine Certificate:
Visit the “Eka Care” website, which is the official partner of the Government of India (cowin.gov.in), for issuing the Cowin vaccine certificate. The URL is: https://www.eka.care/download-covid-vaccination-certificate
Enter your Mobile number
You will be prompted to download the certificate on your device. Simultaneously, your certificate will also be sent to you via Whatsapp on the same number.