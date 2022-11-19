Sarbananda Sonowal Reviews Developmental Projects in Assam's Silchar

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Saturday reviewed several projects under implementation around the North-east region by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) in Silchar, Assam.

He reviewed the progress made on the renovation of existing shore facilities at Badarpur Terminal and the renovation of existing shore facilities at Karimganj Terminal during his visit.

Sonowal directed the officials to take all necessary measures including dredging in order to ensure smooth passage of cargo vessels on NW 2 (Brahmaputra) and NW 16 (Barak). The Minister was accompanied by the senior officials of IWAI, MoPSW and the Government of Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "Northeast India is rich and its richness must reach the world in order to make people aware about our rich heritage and resources. Inland Waterways comes as a wonderful avenue for us - the people of Northeast - to take our produce out into the global trade map in an efficient and economic way."

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are working towards unlocking this huge potential of the Northeast through enabling our river systems to act as a conduit of growth and development. As the engine of New India's growth story, the Northeast has a huge role to play in enabling this vision. Waterways plays a crucial role to reach out the interiors of our region and open the doors of opportunity in trade, service in the global market. We are working steadfastly towards this," Union Minister Sonowal added.

IWAI is carrying out the work for the renovation of IWAI terminals at Badarpur along NW- 16 (river Barak) and Karimganj along the IBP route (river Kushiyara) in Karimganj District of Assam through CPWD on a deposit work basis. To maintain the Fairway on river Barak, dredging work is to be undertaken by Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) between Bhanga to Badarpur (10.50 kms) of NW16 for an estimated cost of Rs45 crores for a 3 year period.