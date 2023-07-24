Elon Musk Reveals New Twitter Logo, ‘X’ Replaces Blue Bird

Bidding adieu to the iconic blue bird logo of Twitter, Elon Musk on Tuesday revealed the new logo of the micro-blogging site.
The new logo for Twitter is a simple ‘X’ on a black background. Musk's Twitter account now sports the new 'X' logo.
Meanwhile, Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino tweeted the design and wrote, “X is here! Let’s do this.”
On Sunday, Musk said that the new 'X' logo would symbolize the imperfections in all of us that make us unique".
He tweeted an image of the X branding beamed across Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco.
"Our headquarters tonight," he tweeted.
Elon Musk, who took over the reigns of the company after completing the procedures of purchasing the social media giant on October 27, 2022.
Since then, the businessman has brought in a whole host of changes including the much talked about decision to put "blue ticks", a mark of veracity, available for all users in a subscription based model.