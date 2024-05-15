Facebook, Instagram Down For Several Users Worldwide

Facebook and Instagram under EU scrutiny

The European Union initiated investigations into Facebook and Instagram recently concerning potential breaches of the bloc's digital regulations. These include allegations of insufficient safeguards against foreign disinformation prior to EU-wide elections. The European Commission has announced the commencement of formal proceedings to assess whether Meta Platforms, the parent company, violated the Digital Services Act. This act, aimed at safeguarding internet users and improving social media platforms, carries significant penalties of up to 6% of annual revenue for non-compliance.