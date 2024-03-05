World

Facebook & Instagram Services Experience Global Outage, Users Turn to 'X' for Updates

Meanwhile, taking to the ‘X’ handle, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “Chill guys. Wait few minutes everything will be solved.”
Social media users are currently getting a glimpse of the "apocalypse" as Facebook, Instagram services are experiencing downtime.

Globally, users are reporting that apps owned by the California-based company have been down for a long time now.

Faced with the outage, people turned to the microblogging platform 'X' to share updates and seek information. With Twitter being the sole remaining medium of communication, netizens once again showcased their creativity through jokes and memes. Furthermore, many pondered the hypothetical scenario of life without social media, contemplating its potential impact on society.

