Garena Free Fire: How can you get V Badge with redeem codes?

Those who have earned the coveted V badge in Free Fire have been the subject of much speculation because they are said to be in a league of their own. It's one of a kind and the hardest-to-come-by item in the game. It is not even possible to obtain the V badge in Garena Free Fire with redeem codes or free diamonds.

According to the OB25 patch notes, "Free Fire Partners will now receive a special in-game badge." This means that the V Badge is only given to partners. This categorically rules out the possibility of using coupon codes to acquire a V Badge.