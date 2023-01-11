Garena Free Fire: How can you get V Badge with redeem codes?

Those who have earned the coveted V badge in Free Fire have been the subject of much speculation because they are said to be in a league of their own. It's one of a kind and the hardest-to-come-by item in the game. It is not even possible to obtain the V badge in Garena Free Fire with redeem codes or free diamonds.
According to the OB25 patch notes, "Free Fire Partners will now receive a special in-game badge." This means that the V Badge is only given to partners. This categorically rules out the possibility of using coupon codes to acquire a V Badge.
The player's channel must have over a million subscribers.
At least 80% of the material must be associated with Free Fire, and it must have received 3,000,000 views in the preceding thirty days.
No inappropriate material is allowed, and everything must be interesting to read.
Creators will need to maintain a steady rate of social media activity and a high standard of content production.
A shared love of gaming and a determination to win are musts for players.
Professionalism and a willingness to put in long hours are essential traits for YouTubers.
Step 1: In the first place, use your preferred web browser to look up the official Partner Program website.
Step 2: Second, fill out the Google Form that appears after you click the "Apply Now" button.
Step 3: Provide as much information as possible and send in the form.
The application will be reviewed by the appropriate authorities, and if you meet the requirements, you will receive the badge, but we make no guarantees.
Disclaimer: It's worth noting that in India, only Free Fire MAX is considered legal and that Free Fire itself has been banned.