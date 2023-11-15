Technology

Full Guide on How to Mass Delete Emails on Gmail

How to Mass Delete Emails on Gmail
How to Mass Delete Emails on Gmail
Pratidin Bureau

If you find yourself drowning in a sea of emails, fret not! Learning how to mass delete emails on Gmail can be a game-changer, allowing you to reclaim control over your cluttered inbox effortlessly. In this guide, we'll explore various methods for bulk email deletion, ensuring you can tailor the process to fit your specific needs.

Deleting Mass Emails on Gmail via the Web

1. Basic Bulk Deletion

Is your inbox a chaotic mess that needs a clean sweep? Follow these steps:

  • Log in to your Gmail account.

  • Navigate to the Inbox folder.

  • Click the checkbox at the top of the email list to select all messages on the page.

  • Choose 'Select all [number] messages in Inbox.'

  • Click the trash bin icon to move all selected emails to the trash folder.

Pro tip: To save time, consider using automated tools like Clean Email for a hassle-free bulk deletion experience.

2. Customized Deletion Criteria

But what if you want to delete specific types of emails? Let's delve into common scenarios:

a. Deleting Promotional Emails

  • Go to the Promotions category.

  • Click the checkbox to select all emails.

  • Choose 'Select all [number] conversations in Promotions.'

  • Click the Trash bin icon to bid farewell to promotional clutter.

b. Deleting Unread Messages

  • Type "is:unread" in the search bar.

  • Click the top checkbox.

  • Choose 'Select all messages that match this search.'

  • Hit the Trash bin icon to say goodbye to unread emails.

c. Deleting Emails by Age

  • Type "before:YYYY/M/D" in the search bar (replace YYYY/M/D with the desired date).

  • Click the top checkbox.

  • Choose 'Select all messages that match this search.'

  • Click the Trash bin icon to sweep away old emails.

d. Deleting Emails from a Specific Sender

  • Type the sender's email address in the search bar.

  • Click the top checkbox.

  • Choose 'Select all conversations that match this search.'

  • Click the Trash bin icon to remove emails from the specified sender.

e. Deleting Emails by Size

  • Type "larger:4M" in the search bar (adjust the number as per your preference).

  • Select the desired messages.

  • Click the Trash bin icon to dispose of bulky emails.

Remember, always empty the Trash folder to free up storage space after mass deletions.

Mass Deleting Gmail Emails on Mobile (Android and iPhone)

While the Gmail mobile app lacks the web version's bulk deletion feature, you can still streamline your inbox:

  • Open the Gmail app on your Android or iOS device.

  • Navigate to your Inbox or relevant folder.

  • Tap the thumbnail next to each message to select multiple emails.

  • Tap the Trash bin icon to delete the selected messages.

  • Empty the Bin folder to reclaim storage space.

How to Mass Delete Emails on Gmail
Gmail Storage Space: Here's how to free up some storage space in seconds
How to Mass Delete Emails on Gmail
Captions for Profile Picture: Best, Short, Sassy, Attitude, and Unique Captions/ Quotes for Instagram & Facebook Profile Pics
How to Mass Delete Emails on Gmail
Best Instagram Captions for Couples who love to take photos together
How to Mass Delete Emails on Gmail

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
technology>>technology/full-guide-on-how-to-mass-delete-emails-on-gmail
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com