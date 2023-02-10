Gmail Storage Space: Here's how to free up some storage space in seconds

Gmail is primarily a free service. For general users, 15 GB of cloud storage is enough to last a very long time. One may not need to buy any storage space at all. But sometimes, when the 15 GB of storage space runs out, you may have to choose between buying new storage space or emptying some of it.

Gmail storage gets all filled up with emails, photos, and documents saved in the Drive in no time. Especially if your email is synced with your phone. Here’s how to clean the storage space.