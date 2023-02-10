Gmail Storage Space: Here's how to free up some storage space in seconds

Gmail is primarily a free service. For general users, 15 GB of cloud storage is enough to last a very long time. One may not need to buy any storage space at all. But sometimes, when the 15 GB of storage space runs out, you may have to choose between buying new storage space or emptying some of it.
Gmail storage gets all filled up with emails, photos, and documents saved in the Drive in no time. Especially if your email is synced with your phone. Here’s how to clean the storage space.
To delete emails from your Inbox, social, or spam folders, launch Gmail in your preferred web browser.
Then, proceed to the top left and select the Down arrow.
To delete messages, click the checkbox next to the messages you want to remove or click it once to select all messages.
To continue, select the Delete option.
The messages will be sent to the trash folder.
Launch your preferred web browser and navigate to your Gmail account.
Under the heading, enter "label:unread" or "label:read" and hit the enter key. Any messages that have not yet been read by you will be highlighted in your inbox by Gmail.
Select all conversations that match this search by first clicking the "Select all" box in the upper-right corner of the message.
The next step is to delete all of your emails by clicking the trash can icon.
In the Search box, type - “has:attachment larger:(File Size)”
Click on Search.
Click the Delete button after checking the boxes next to the emails you want to get rid of.
Select Trash from the menu that appears on the left side of the page.
Select "Empty trash now" to proceed.
Access your Gmail account's spam folder.
Next, either choose individual emails to delete or click the "Delete all spam messages now" button at the top of the window.
Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos are all part of the Google storage suite. Email storage can be freed by deleting unnecessary files from Google Drive, Gmail, and Photos. Here’s how to free up some space:
Launch the Google Drive app on your mobile device.
The next step is to select the Files icon located in the right-hand corner.
Select more options by clicking the three dots to the file's right.
Select "Remove" from the drop-down menu.
The file will be sent to Google Drive trash.
You can also select multiple files at once and send them to the trash together.
Google stores deleted files in the trash for 30 days. These files are restorable for 30 days. However, the files automatically get deleted after being in the trash for 30 days. But if you don't want to keep the files for that long, you can empty the trash bin immediately and permanently delete all the files.
Go to Google Drive and open the folder labeled “Trash”.
Click the three dots in the top right corner and choose Empty Trash. Your files will be erased forever.