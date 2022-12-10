Gmail Down: Several Users Impacted

Several users across the world have reported on Saturday that Google’s mail service has stopped working.

Most users are facing trouble in receiving and sending emails.

According to reports, both the app and the desktop version of Gmail have been affected and some reports also suggested that Gmail’s enterprise services have also been affected.

Meanwhile, Downdetector has confirmed that there has been significant outrage across United Kingdom and several users in India also faced issues with the Google-owned email service.

It may be mentioned that earlier Meta owned WhatsApp and Instagram, and Twitter reported outage which affected many users and businesses.