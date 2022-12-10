Dimapur Police Nab Absconding Fraudster

One fraudster, who was on the run for the last four years, was nabbed on Saturday by the Dimapur Police.

The fraudster has been identified as Shiva Narayan Sharma alias Mahesh Sarma alias Manindra Kakoti alias Satish Kumar Bora.

In a series of complaints reported at East Police Station, Dimapur in the year 2018 and in the year 2022, that one finance company by the name “Samrat Motors and Enterprise” and “Assirvaad Associates” run by the aforementioned fraudster/conman, who was having many alias and fake names, had cheated multiple people in Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur by duping them of lakhs of rupees by taking 2% to 4% of the loan assured for processing and project fees which would lead to financial and technical support to set up small-scale factories and businesses.

Dimapur police team launched an investigation, based on Dimapur East P.S Case No. 125/2019 U/S 406/417/420 IPC and Dimapur East P.S Case No. 187/2022 U/S 406/420 IPC and learned that the alleged accused was a professional fraudster whose identity was well hidden and presumed to be non-existent. However, after continuous technical investigative methods, the said fraudster/conman was finally arrested.