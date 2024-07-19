Gotisheel Technologies Wins Prestigious NASSCOM AI Gamechangers Award

Furthermore, Gotisheel has pioneered a pilot project involving a smart gate system for an underground mine at Orissa, MCL, Mahanadi Coal Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India. This system integrates AI-based automatic face recognition, PPE detection, and alcohol detection at the entrance, marking it as the first of its kind in India. The project has been successfully running for the last few months, leading MCL to decide on rolling out the same system to their other mines.