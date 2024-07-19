Gotisheel Technologies Wins Prestigious NASSCOM AI Gamechangers Award

Gotisheel Technologies of Assam, a leading provider of AI-powered solutions, has been recognized as one of the top three winners at the prestigious NASSCOM AI Gamechangers Awards 2023-24.
This award is a testament to Gotisheel's innovative AI-driven solutions that enhance safety, security, and operational efficiency, driving impactful and sustainable growth for businesses.
Gotisheel Technologies was founded by Goranka Medhi and Pranab Jyoti Barman. Goranka, an NIT graduate, has two decades of software industry experience working with Oracle, MindTree, and Hewlett-Packard. Pranab Jyoti Barman is a specialist in building IT and cloud infrastructure with over 20 years of experience. He has worked with startups and multinational companies, including Cognizant across North America and Europe, with over five years of international exposure.
The major development work for Gotisheel is run from Guwahati, with operations spanning multiple states.
Gotisheel Technologies has established itself as a leading tech startup in AI solutions, particularly in the Energy & Utilities sector. They are currently working with major PSUs such as IOCL, HPCL, NRL, BCPL, and BPCL. Additionally, they have collaborated with Coal India through its subsidiary, Mahanadi Coal Limited, in the state of Orissa.
One of their flagship projects includes the implementation of a Smart Truck Parking System at Numaligarh Refinery's marketing terminal, transforming it into a state-of-the-art terminal with a completely paperless gate pass system. This innovation has significantly improved the operational efficiency and safety of the terminal.
Furthermore, Gotisheel has pioneered a pilot project involving a smart gate system for an underground mine at Orissa, MCL, Mahanadi Coal Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India. This system integrates AI-based automatic face recognition, PPE detection, and alcohol detection at the entrance, marking it as the first of its kind in India. The project has been successfully running for the last few months, leading MCL to decide on rolling out the same system to their other mines.
In addition to their work in the oil and gas sector, Gotisheel is also providing solutions and products for other industries such as Manufacturing, Transport & logistics, Smart cities, showcasing their versatility and commitment to innovation.
“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top three winners at the NASSCOM AI Gamechangers Awards,” said Gornaka Medhi, Co-Founder of Gotisheel Technologies. “This award is a reflection of our team's hard work and dedication to creating innovative AI solutions that address the challenges faced by businesses in various sectors.”
The NASSCOM AI Gamechangers Awards recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across various industries. The awards are judged by a panel of eminent jury members from the industry and academia.
Gotisheel Technologies' win at the NASSCOM AI Gamechangers Awards is a significant recognition of their innovative work in the field of AI. The company's solutions are helping businesses to improve operational efficiency, safety, and security.