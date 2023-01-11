GTA V PC Cheat Codes: List of all the GTA VC Cheat Codes

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most popular video games today. The phrase "grand theft auto" is named after the word used in the US to describe car theft. Developed by David Jones and Mike Dailly, it is a collection of action-adventure games. Leslie Benzies, Aaron Garbut, and the Houser brothers, Dan and Sam, oversaw the creation of later games. Rockstar North, a British development studio that was formerly known as DMA Design, is primarily responsible for its creation, and Rockstar Games, its parent company, is in charge of publishing.
The gameplay centers on a free-roaming open world in which the player can complete missions to advance the main storyline and partake in a wide variety of optional pursuits. The gameplay primarily consists of driving and shooting, with some role-playing and stealth elements thrown in for good measure. GTA V PC becomes more interesting when you know cheat codes to manipulate the features available to you. Below is the complete list of cheats for Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC.
Drunk Mode: LIQUOR
Makes it very difficult to drive, run, and even walk.
Fast Run: CATCHME
Makes you run faster.
Fast Swim: GOTGILLS
You swim faster.
Recharge Ability: POWERUP
The special ability of your current character is fully recharged and ready for use.
Skyfall: SKYFALL
Will transport you instantly into mid-air, doing a skydive, and with no way to use a parachute.
Bigfoot (Sasquatch) Mode: The cheat is activated by eating a special Peyote plant.
Super Jump: HOPTOIT
You can jump much higher than usual. Hold the jump button (SPACEBAR) to do even bigger jumps.
Explosive Ammo Rounds: HIGHEX
Your ammo rounds will explode on impact.
Explosive Melee Attacks: HOTHANDS
Your melee attacks become explosive, does no harm to you though.
Flaming Bullets: INCENDIARY
Your rounds will set whatever they hit on fire.
Lower Wanted Level: LAWYERUP
Use this to decrease your wanted level by one star.
Raise Wanted Level: FUGITIVE
Use this to increase your wanted level by one star
Invincibility / God Mode: PAINKILLER
Makes you invulnerable for 5 minutes before you need to enter the code again to keep it going.
Max Health & Armor: TURTLE
Your armor and health are replenished back to full.
Slow Motion Aim: DEADEYE
You have much more time to aim for your weapon. Increase the effect by entering the code up to 4x. If you enter it a fifth time, the cheat will be disabled.
Parachute: SKYDIVE
Equips you with a parachute. Just equip it and press the LEFTBUTTON on your mouse to activate it.
Weapons / Guns: TOOLUP
You'll get all the guns in the game, along with full ammo supplies.
Change Weather: MAKEITRAIN
Will cycle through the in-game weather in the following order: sunny, clear, cloudy, smoggy, overcast, rainy, thundery, clearing, and snowing.
Director Mode: JRTALENT
Loads up the game's director mode.
Moon Gravity: FLOATER
Cars have less gravity. Hold down SPACEBAR and you'll float more.
Slippery Cars: SNOWDAY
Very useful if you feel like drifting.
Slow Motion: SLOWMO
Slows down the entire game. You can enter the cheat up to 3x for increased effect. A fourth entry disables the cheat.
Spawn BMX: BANDIT
Spawn you a classic BMX.
Spawn Buzzard: BUZZOFF
Spawns the Buzzard attack chopper with missiles and machine gun ammo.
Spawn Caddy: HOLEIN1
Spawns a golf cart in case you feel like playing a round.
Spawn Comet: COMET
Spawns the Comet two-door sports car.
Spawn Duster: FLYSPRAY
Spawns a crop duster plane.
Spawn Limo: VINEWOOD
Spawns a stretch limo for you.
Spawn PCJ-600: ROCKET
Spawns the PCJ-600 sports bike, in case you need to get somewhere in a hurry.
Spawn Rapid GT: RAPIDGT
Spawns the Rapid GT sports car.
Spawn Sanchez: OFFROAD
Spawns the Sanchez dirtbike.
Spawn Stunt Plane: BARNSTORM
Spawns an aerobatic stunt plane.
Spawn Trashmaster: TRASHED
Spawns a garbage truck, the Trashmaster.
Spawn Duke O’Death: DEATHCAR
Unlock the Duke O'Death car by completing the "Duel" random event.
Spawn Kraken Sub: BUBBLES
Spawn Dodo Airplane: EXTINCT