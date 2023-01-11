GTA V PC Cheat Codes: List of all the GTA VC Cheat Codes

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most popular video games today. The phrase "grand theft auto" is named after the word used in the US to describe car theft. Developed by David Jones and Mike Dailly, it is a collection of action-adventure games. Leslie Benzies, Aaron Garbut, and the Houser brothers, Dan and Sam, oversaw the creation of later games. Rockstar North, a British development studio that was formerly known as DMA Design, is primarily responsible for its creation, and Rockstar Games, its parent company, is in charge of publishing.

The gameplay centers on a free-roaming open world in which the player can complete missions to advance the main storyline and partake in a wide variety of optional pursuits. The gameplay primarily consists of driving and shooting, with some role-playing and stealth elements thrown in for good measure. GTA V PC becomes more interesting when you know cheat codes to manipulate the features available to you. Below is the complete list of cheats for Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC.