GTA V PC Cheat Codes: List of all the GTA VC Cheat Codes

Full list of cheat codes to use in Grand Theft Auto V on PC.
Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most popular video games today. The phrase "grand theft auto" is named after the word used in the US to describe car theft. Developed by David Jones and Mike Dailly, it is a collection of action-adventure games. Leslie Benzies, Aaron Garbut, and the Houser brothers, Dan and Sam, oversaw the creation of later games. Rockstar North, a British development studio that was formerly known as DMA Design, is primarily responsible for its creation, and Rockstar Games, its parent company, is in charge of publishing. 

The gameplay centers on a free-roaming open world in which the player can complete missions to advance the main storyline and partake in a wide variety of optional pursuits. The gameplay primarily consists of driving and shooting, with some role-playing and stealth elements thrown in for good measure. GTA V PC becomes more interesting when you know cheat codes to manipulate the features available to you. Below is the complete list of cheats for Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC.

Grand Theft Auto V cheat codes

  • Drunk Mode: LIQUOR
    Makes it very difficult to drive, run, and even walk.

  • Fast Run: CATCHME
    Makes you run faster.

  • Fast Swim: GOTGILLS
    You swim faster. 

  • Recharge Ability: POWERUP
    The special ability of your current character is fully recharged and ready for use.

  • Skyfall: SKYFALL
    Will transport you instantly into mid-air, doing a skydive, and with no way to use a parachute.

  • Bigfoot (Sasquatch) Mode: The cheat is activated by eating a special Peyote plant.

  • Super Jump: HOPTOIT
    You can jump much higher than usual. Hold the jump button (SPACEBAR) to do even bigger jumps.

  • Explosive Ammo Rounds: HIGHEX
    Your ammo rounds will explode on impact.

  • Explosive Melee Attacks: HOTHANDS
    Your melee attacks become explosive, does no harm to you though.

  • Flaming Bullets: INCENDIARY
    Your rounds will set whatever they hit on fire.

  • Lower Wanted Level: LAWYERUP
    Use this to decrease your wanted level by one star.

  • Raise Wanted Level: FUGITIVE
    Use this to increase your wanted level by one star

  • Invincibility / God Mode: PAINKILLER
    Makes you invulnerable for 5 minutes before you need to enter the code again to keep it going.

  • Max Health & Armor: TURTLE
    Your armor and health are replenished back to full.

  • Slow Motion Aim: DEADEYE
    You have much more time to aim for your weapon. Increase the effect by entering the code up to 4x. If you enter it a fifth time, the cheat will be disabled.

  • Parachute: SKYDIVE
    Equips you with a parachute. Just equip it and press the LEFTBUTTON on your mouse to activate it.

  • Weapons / Guns: TOOLUP
    You'll get all the guns in the game, along with full ammo supplies.

  • Change Weather: MAKEITRAIN
    Will cycle through the in-game weather in the following order: sunny, clear, cloudy, smoggy, overcast, rainy, thundery, clearing, and snowing.

  • Director Mode: JRTALENT
    Loads up the game's director mode.

  • Moon Gravity: FLOATER
    Cars have less gravity. Hold down SPACEBAR and you'll float more.

  • Slippery Cars: SNOWDAY
    Very useful if you feel like drifting.

  • Slow Motion: SLOWMO
    Slows down the entire game. You can enter the cheat up to 3x for increased effect. A fourth entry disables the cheat.

  • Spawn BMX: BANDIT
    Spawn you a classic BMX.

  • Spawn Buzzard: BUZZOFF
    Spawns the Buzzard attack chopper with missiles and machine gun ammo.

  • Spawn Caddy: HOLEIN1
    Spawns a golf cart in case you feel like playing a round.

  • Spawn Comet: COMET
    Spawns the Comet two-door sports car.

  • Spawn Duster: FLYSPRAY
    Spawns a crop duster plane.

  • Spawn Limo: VINEWOOD
    Spawns a stretch limo for you.

  • Spawn PCJ-600: ROCKET
    Spawns the PCJ-600 sports bike, in case you need to get somewhere in a hurry.

  • Spawn Rapid GT: RAPIDGT
    Spawns the Rapid GT sports car.

  • Spawn Sanchez: OFFROAD
    Spawns the Sanchez dirtbike.

  • Spawn Stunt Plane: BARNSTORM
    Spawns an aerobatic stunt plane.

  • Spawn Trashmaster: TRASHED
    Spawns a garbage truck, the Trashmaster.

  • Spawn Duke O’Death: DEATHCAR
    Unlock the Duke O'Death car by completing the "Duel" random event.

  • Spawn Kraken Sub: BUBBLES

  • Spawn Dodo Airplane: EXTINCT

