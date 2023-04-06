WhatsApp Tricks: Steps to Hide online status on WhatsApp while chatting with friends

WhatsApp has finally fulfilled the long-awaited demand of users by introducing a feature that allows them to hide their online status while remaining active on the app. The messaging platform, which is now owned by Meta, announced the feature last month, and it is expected to be officially released soon. However, if you're eager to use this feature right now, there is a workaround that works for both Android and iOS users.

To use this workaround, open the WhatsApp app on your phone and click on the three vertical dots in the upper right corner. From there, click on the "Settings" menu, then select the "Account" option and go to "Privacy." You will then see the "Last Seen" option, which has two options: "My Contacts" and "Nobody." If you choose "My Contacts," your online status will only be visible to your contacts. If you select "Nobody," your online status will be hidden from everyone, including your friends.

It's important to note that choosing the "Nobody" option will also hide the online status of others from you. However, if you're willing to accept this trade-off, you can enable the feature right away. Alternatively, you can wait for WhatsApp to officially release the hide online status feature in the coming weeks for a better user experience.

When WhatsApp announced the feature, it stated that it was added for users who want to keep their online presence private. To access it, you can simply go to Settings > Account > Privacy and find the "Last Seen and Online" option at the top of the screen to hide your online status.