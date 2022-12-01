WhatsApp Communities: How To Create & Other Important Points

Users of WhatsApp have the power to organize and bring together different groups that are tied to one another under one umbrella. Administrators of the community can send out announcements to let members know about important news, and members can stay in touch by browsing and talking in the groups that are important to them. Members are able to simply create smaller discussion groups on topics that are important to them and receive updates that are sent to the community as a whole. Your private conversations and phone calls made within communities are end-to-end encrypted at all times. They can neither be read nor listened to by anybody else, not even by WhatsApp.

In a blog post uploaded earlier, Mark Zuckerberg announced the following,

“Today we are excited to share our vision for a new feature we are adding to WhatsApp called Communities. Since WhatsApp launched in 2009, we’ve been focused on how we can help people have the next best thing to an in-person conversation when they want to talk to an individual or a group of friends or family. We also frequently hear from people who are using WhatsApp to communicate and coordinate within a community”- Mark Zuckerberg

WhatsApp also plans to add the following features:

Reactions

File Sharing

Increased Capacity for Voice Calls

Admin Settings

The rollout of WhatsApp Communities has begun, and the feature will very soon be accessible to people all across the world. You may choose to keep checking back to learn more about the availability of communities in your region.