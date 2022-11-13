WhatsApp Explains Difference Between Groups And Communities

Meta-owned WhatsApp, recently launched its new Community feature, allowing users to club up to 20 WhatsApp groups together to form a community.

According to The Verge, Communities are designed to house multiple related groups within bigger organizations of people, such as a neighbourhood or a workplace.

But soon after the new feature was launched, users compared the new communities feature to groups and also raised questions on the need for the it.

To answer the questions, WhatsApp on Thursday, took to Twitter and shared a video which they captioned, "The difference between Communities and groups, explained."

The WhatsApp group allows users to have everyone join a single conversation and helps to connect with family and friends, whereas Communities helps to bring all related groups into one place, connect with schools, neighbourhoods, camps and more, and keep everyone in the loop with the announcement group.