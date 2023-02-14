How to auto-delete 'My Activity' on Google Search

When you use Google sites, applications, and services, the majority of the search details are automatically recorded in Google Activity. Deleting these details will assist you in limiting the amount of information you gathered online. Google's private browsing mode does not provide complete anonymity. But you may view all of the information Google has collected about you on the “My Activity” option.
In this article, we will talk about how to auto-delete “My Activity” on Google.
The first thing to do is to start up your computer.
Next, enter your Google credentials and login into your account.
Click the “Manage your Google Account” link.
In the left-hand menu, select "Data & Personalization”
Find the section labeled "Activity controls," and then select "Manage your activity controls."
Select the "Auto-delete" option for Web & App Activity, YouTube History, or Location History.
Select the time period for automatic deletion from the dropdown menu. This changes the current settings to “automatic deletion” of your Youtube history and location data.
Lastly, click the "next" button and save changes.
Open your Android phone or tablet and go to the settings option.
Next, click on Google, followed by “Manage your Google Account”.
Click Data & Personalization at the top.
Next, under "Activity controls," click on Manage your activity controls.
After that, select Auto-delete from the list of options that includes Web & App Activity, YouTube History, or Location History.
From the menu that contains a time range, choose the auto-delete option.
Apply the previous methods to auto-delete YouTube history and location history.
Open up your iPad or iPhone and go to the Gmail app in step two.
Tap your profile photo or initial in the top right corner and select “Manage your Google Account”
Visit myaccount.google.com if you don't have a Gmail account.
Click Data & personalization at the top and select Manage your activity controls from the "Activity controls" section.
After that, select Auto-delete from the list of options that includes Web & App Activity, YouTube History, or Location History.
From the choice that has the time specified, choose the auto-delete option.
Now, repeat steps 1 through 9 to erase YouTube history and location history.
Next, click the button.
Subsequently, confirm to keep your decision.