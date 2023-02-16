Here’s how to check Google activity on your phone

Click the “settings” app on your phone and find Google.

Tap the “Manage your Google account” option. If you have multiple Google accounts on your phone, select the account you want to explore.

Next, select "Data and Personalization" from the top of the screen.

Further click on the "Activity and Timeline" section for more info, followed by "My Activity".

You can look at a log of your recent actions, including timestamps, by clicking on "View your activity."

View activities as a bundle or individual items

Although your activities are listed as individual items on Google, these activities can also be listed as part of some bundles; Google clubs similar activities together in a group.

So, you can even change the view to your preferred setting. Tap on ‘More and three vertical dots’ and then choose from the two options: Item view or Bundle view.

You can even manage and delete your Google activity on your phone. In another scenario, it is also possible that you may want to reduce saving for most of your activities. Deleting your activity on Google will help you to limit how much data you want to allow to be collected about you on the internet.

