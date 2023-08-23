How to Disable Flash Messages on Airtel, Vi, and BSNL for a Disturbance-Free Android Experience
Disable Flash Messages: Flash messages have become a common occurrence among mobile users, particularly those using network services from popular providers like Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea), and BSNL. These flash messages, though intended to provide information about data usage, remaining limits, and call details, can often prove to be intrusive and disruptive to the user experience. If you're tired of these constant interruptions and wish to regain control of your smartphone experience, here's a comprehensive guide on how to disable flash messages on your Android device.
The Annoyance of Flash Messages
In an effort to keep their users informed, Airtel, Viacom, and BSNL send flash messages that frequently pop up on smartphones. These messages range from data usage alerts to call details and more. However, these well-intentioned notifications can quickly become an annoyance, interrupting your tasks and causing frustration. Fortunately, there are simple steps you can follow to disable flash messages on your Airtel, Vi, and BSNL connections.
How to Disable Flash Messages on Airtel
If you're an Airtel user, you can bid farewell to those intrusive flash messages in just a few steps. Here's how:
Locate Airtel Services App: Find and open the Airtel Services app on your Android smartphone.
Navigate to Airtel Now: Within the app, locate the "Airtel Now" section.
Disable Flash Messages: Under the "Airtel Now" section, you'll find the option to "start/stop." Click on "stop," and you'll receive a notification confirming that Airtel Now! has been successfully disabled.
By following these simple steps, you can free yourself from the constant barrage of flash messages from your Airtel SIM and enjoy a more peaceful smartphone experience.
How to Disable Flash Messages on Vi (Vodafone Idea)
Vi (Vodafone Idea) users have a couple of options when it comes to putting an end to those disruptive flash messages. Follow these steps to disable them:
For Postpaid Users:
Open your messaging app and create a new message.
Type "CAN FLASH" and send it to the number 199.
You'll receive a confirmation message indicating that flash messages have been successfully canceled.
For Prepaid and Postpaid Users
Open your messaging app and create a new message.
Type "CAN FLASH" and send it to the number 144.
You'll receive a confirmation message confirming the deactivation of flash messages.
With these options, Vi users can regain control over their smartphone experience by eliminating the intrusive flash messages.
How to Disable Flash Messages on BSNL
BSNL users, too, can take control of their smartphone notifications by disabling flash messages. Here's how:
Access the BSNL SIM Toolkit App: Locate and open the BSNL SIM Toolkit app on your Android device. It might appear under the name "BSNL Mobile."
Navigate to BSNL Buzz Service: Within the BSNL SIM Toolkit app, look for the "BSNL Buzz Service" option.
Disable Flash Messages: Click on "activate" within the BSNL Buzz Service section. This will open up a menu where you can select "deactivate" to turn off flash messages for your BSNL SIM card.
By following these steps, BSNL users can enjoy a more peaceful smartphone experience without the constant interruption of flash messages.