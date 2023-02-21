How To Find VPA In Google Pay? Follow The Guide To Find Your Unique VPA In Google Pay

Virtual payment address is known by the acronym VPA. It aids in account identification and is exclusive to that particular account. VPAs are identities that UPI provides to account holders so they can receive and execute transactions. The use of UPI enables account holders to have any number of VPAs.

The term "UPI" stands for "Unified Payment Interface," and numerous well-known programs, including Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, etc., use this service. Knowing one's VPAs is advantageous for the account holder, and many users frequently ask how to locate VPA in Google Pay.

How to view my VPA in Google Pay

VPAs are used to execute transactions in Google Pay and other well-known UPI payment applications. See the information about where to locate VPA in Google Pay below:

Activate Google Pay by opening it.

Click on your profile (the circle with your photo) at the top of the home screen.

Select "Bank account" from the menu.

Choose the desired account for the VPA.

VPA and UPI IDs are interchangeable; desired VPA can be found under "UPI IDS"

How do I modify my VPA in Google Pay?

In some circumstances, the account holder may want to modify their UPI ID. Here's a guide on how to do that.

Click on your profile in the top right corner of the home screen of the Google Pay app (the circle with the photo).

Select "Bank Accounts" from the menu.

Choose the account whose VPA is being modified.