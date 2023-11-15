Technology

How to remove password from locked PDF file

Pratidin Bureau

How to remove password from locked PDF file: Discovering how to remove passwords from locked PDF files can be a game-changer when dealing with document security. In this guide, we'll explore two user-friendly methods, ensuring that the process is both engaging and easily understandable. Let's dive into the world of PDF unlocking with Chrome and Google Drive.

Method 1: Unlocking PDFs with Chrome (Printing Method)

When you lack a dedicated PDF editor, fear not—Google Chrome can come to the rescue. Follow these steps to effortlessly remove passwords from your PDFs:

Step 1: Open PDF in Chrome

Start by installing or updating Google Chrome. Drag your password-protected PDF into a new Chrome tab, and presto—you're in!

Step 2: Delete Password and Print

This critical step involves using the print option to create a new, password-free PDF. Uncover the secrets of PDF password removal without the need for additional software.

Step 3: Save Unlocked PDF

Simply hit 'Save' to store the PDF sans password on your local drive. Your newly liberated document is now ready for hassle-free access.

Method 2: Google Drive Magic

Unlocking PDFs with Google Drive is another seamless method. Follow these straightforward steps:

Step 1: Upload to Google Drive

Head to Google Drive, upload your PDF under the "Upload" option and let the magic begin.

Step 2: Open With Google Docs

Right-click on the PDF and select "Open With" → "Google Docs." This initiates the removal of the password.

Step 3: Download the Unlocked PDF

Once opened, click 'File,' then 'Download' to save the PDF without any pesky passwords. Your document is now free and secure.

Unlocking PDFs with Acrobat:

Acrobat provides a powerful tool for removing password security from PDFs. Follow these steps:

Open PDF in Acrobat

Launch Acrobat and open your password-protected PDF.

Use the "Unlock" Tool

Navigate to "Tools" → "Protect" → "Encrypt" → "Remove Security."

Remove Security

For Document Open passwords, click "OK" to eliminate them. For permissions passwords, enter the password, click "OK," and confirm the action.

