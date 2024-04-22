How to Update Mobile Number in LPG Consumer Profile

With the convenience of the internet, booking an LPG cylinder has become effortless. You can now make a booking through various channels such as SMS, IVRS, or by visiting the official website of the LPG provider. Additionally, many companies offer mobile apps, allowing you to book a cylinder with ease.

Your mobile number plays a crucial role in successfully booking a cylinder. It serves as a key identifier in the booking process. Therefore, it's important to ensure that your mobile number is up to date with the LPG company. If your mobile number changes or gets updated, it's essential to inform the LPG company promptly to ensure seamless booking of cylinders in the future.

How to Get Your Phone Number Changed in your LPG Consumer Profile - Offline

If you are a Bharat Gas customer

1. Click on this link to download the form: [Bharat Gas Change Contact Details Form]

2. Print out the form and fill it out completely.

3. Submit the filled form to your Bharat Gas distributor.

4. Bharat Gas will verify the details and update your phone number accordingly.

If you are an HP Gas customer

1. Visit the HP Gas website and find the IVRS number for your state

2. Dial the IVRS number based on the state in which you reside.

3. Follow the instructions to update your mobile number.

If you are an Indane Gas customer

1. Call the Indane Gas toll-free number at 1800-2333-555.

2. Speak to a customer care executive and request assistance in updating your mobile number.

By following these steps, you can successfully change your phone number in your LPG consumer profile offline.

To change your phone number in your LPG consumer profile online, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of your LPG provider.

2. Log in to the portal using your LPG ID or registered credentials.

3. Navigate to the profile or account settings section.

4. Locate the option to update your contact details or mobile number.

5. Enter your new mobile number and save the changes.

6. You may receive a verification code on your new mobile number for authentication purposes. Enter the code if prompted.

7. Once the changes are saved, your mobile number will be updated in your LPG consumer profile.

Why Should I Register My Mobile Number with the LPG Distributor?

- You can use your registered mobile number to book a cylinder through IVRS or SMS.

- Receive notifications via SMS related to your LPG bookings from the LPG provider.

- Your mobile number aids in identifying your SMS or IVRS requests directly without the need for human interaction.

- Booking a cylinder using any other number may result in rejection or require verification.

How Long Does it Take for My Mobile Number to Get Updated?

You will receive a notification confirming that your number has been updated via SMS. If you don't receive any notification, you can try booking a cylinder using your updated number to check if it has been successfully updated. If not, contact the LPG company's customer care service immediately.