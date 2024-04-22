Hindustan Petroleum, commonly known as HP, holds a prominent position in the LPG sector in India, boasting a rich history spanning over 40 years. The brand has established itself as a trusted name, committed to delivering quality products and services to households across the nation.

HP Gas Customer Care Number

Contrary to the perception of petroleum companies as less customer-friendly, HP is actively working to change this narrative by prioritizing customer satisfaction. With a focus on ensuring accessibility and addressing emergencies promptly, HP Gas Connection has established a dedicated customer care network to serve its customers effectively.



HP Gas Customer Care Toll-free Number

Marketing HQ Customer Care Number: 022 22637000

Note: These numbers are toll-free, ensuring that customers are not burdened with any additional call charges.



HP Gas Emergency Helpline Number

For 24/7 emergencies related to your LPG connection, dial 1906 from your phone to reach HP's dedicated emergency helpline.

HP Gas Complaint Management System

To address any inconveniences or issues faced by customers, HP has established a Complaint Management System. Customers can register complaints related to services/products provided by dealers, overcharging, delivery failures, etc., through a dedicated portal for LPG-related complaints. To register a complaint, customers need to provide basic details such as their connection number, LPG ID, location, distributor information, etc.

HP Gas Public Grievance Redressal System

In line with its commitment to delivering quality customer service, HP has set up a Public Grievance Redressal System to address complaints/grievances from the general public. Customers with issues can meet HP officers at regional offices between 4 and 5 pm every Friday. If unable to meet in person, customers can contact the Manager of Public Grievances, Ms. Aruna Bhise, or the Senior Manager of Public Grievances, Mr. T Suresh Kumar, at the following numbers: 022 22872533 / 022 22863328.

Here are the state-wise customer care numbers for HP Gas LPG customers presented in points:

- Andhra Pradesh: 96660 23456

- Assam: 90850 23456

- Bihar: 94707 23456

- Delhi (NCR): 99909 23456

- Gujarat: 98244 23456

- Haryana: 98129 23456

- Himachal Pradesh: 98820 23456

- Jammu and Kashmir: 90860 23456

- Jharkhand: 89875 23456

- Kerala: 99610 23456

- Karnataka: 99640 23456

- Maharashtra and Goa: 88888 23456

- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh: 96690 23456

- Odisha: 90909 23456

- Punjab: 98556 23456

- Rajasthan: 78910 23456

- Tamil Nadu: 90922 23456

- Puducherry: 90922 23456

- Uttar Pradesh: 98896 23456

- Uttar Pradesh (West): 81919 23456

- West Bengal: 90888 23456

Customers in these states can use the respective contact numbers for assistance with their HP Gas LPG services.