IIT Guwahati Transfers Optical Communication Technology To Telecom Industry

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has completed the transfer of technology (ToT) of a novel free-space optical communication system to the telecom industry.

According to an official release, the advanced communication system uses wavefront modulated light beams for wireless error-free data transmission through free space rather than through optical fibre.

The technology has been developed by Prof. Bosanta Ranjan Boruah, Department of Physics, IIT Guwahati, and Dr. Santanu Konwar, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, Abhayapuri College, Assam.

It is worth mentioning that the technology has been granted with US patent dated June 2, 2020, Japanese patent dated December 23, 2021, and Korean patent dated December 28 2022.

Speaking about the technology transfer, Prof. Bosanta Ranjan Boruah, Department of Physics, IIT Guwahati, said, "Free space optical communication is likely to play a crucial role in the coming days both in case of indoor applications and outdoor especially in the defence sector. We will be looking forward to meeting the challenges as our technology is adapted to serve society."