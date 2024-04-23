Indane Gas Complaint

It's impressive how the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has maintained its reputation as one of the premier oil companies in India, particularly through its extensive distribution network for LPG cylinders. Managing such a vast network across both rural and urban areas is no small feat, given India's population density.

The emphasis on customer service is crucial, especially considering the potential for grievances given the scale of operations. By outlining clear channels for addressing customer complaints, IOC demonstrates its commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction. With the second-largest population in the world, the volume of LPG connections adds another layer of complexity to their operations.

Efficiently managing complaints and addressing them promptly not only improves customer experience but also strengthens the company's reputation and trust among consumers. It would be interesting to learn more about the specific strategies and mechanisms IOC has in place for handling customer grievances effectively.

Addressing LPG Gas Leak

At the first sign of an LPG gas leak, act swiftly to prevent potential hazards.

Reach out to the LPG distributor or Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) immediately upon detecting a gas leak.

Highlight the urgency of the situation when reporting the gas leak to ensure prompt response.

Evacuate the premises if necessary and prioritize the safety of individuals in the vicinity.

Rely on the expertise of trained professionals from the distributor or IOC to address the gas leak effectively.

If the situation warrants, contact local emergency services for additional support and assistance.

Emphasize the importance of regular maintenance checks and adherence to safety guidelines to prevent future gas leaks.



Remember, quick and decisive action can mitigate risks and ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Steps to Take in Case of an Indane Gas LPG Leak

Turn off the gas cylinder immediately.

Open all windows and doors for ventilation.

Keep a fire extinguisher and bucket of water nearby.

Call emergency services, such as the police.

Evacuate the household, taking only essential items.

Stay away from the affected area until it's safe to return.

Follow instructions from emergency responders.

Indane Gas Complaint Number Procedure

Dial 1906, the special emergency line dedicated to Indane Gas.

An executive will promptly answer your call and gather the necessary details.

A team from the distributorship will be dispatched to your registered address.

Expect professional handling of the situation by the dispatched team.

Investigations are conducted to ascertain the cause of the leak for corrective actions.

Investigations are initiated to determine the cause of the leak for preventive measures.

How to File an Indane Gas Complaint

Visit Customer Grievance Cell: Residents of Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi can personally visit dedicated Indane Gas customer service offices to address complaints. Offices are located at:

- Delhi: Indane Oil Corporation Corporate Office, 3079/3, JB Tito Marg, Sadiq Nagar, New Delhi – 110049. Telephone: 26260000

- Mumbai: Indane Area Office, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. 1st Floor, 254-C, Dr. Annie Besant Road Worli Colony, Mumbai – 400030. Telephone: 022-24814170

- Bangalore: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Indane Area Office, 4th Floor Unity Building, JCW Road, Bangalore – 560002. Telephone: 080-22130421

Contact Distributor's Office: Alternatively, visit your distributor's office directly to complain. They will guide you through the process.

Online Complaint: Use the online complaint portal provided by Indane Gas to submit grievances against distributors or equipment.

Phone Complaint: Call the Indane Gas special emergency line at 1906 to report urgent issues. An executive will assist you, and a team will be dispatched to address the problem.

Preferred Methods: While walk-in visits are accepted, online or phone methods are preferred for complaints against distributors. Choose the method that is most convenient for you, ensuring your complaint is addressed promptly and effectively.

Indane Gas Customer Service Complaint Number

- Call Toll-Free: Dial 1800-2333-555 for customer service support accessible across India.

- Operates from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

- After hours, an IVRS system routes calls based on urgency and subject.

- Service agents communicate in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Tamil, Assamese, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu.

- Emergency Services: For urgent gas leakage complaints, call the central ESC number 1906.

Indane Gas Online Complaint

- Visit Website: Go to www.indane.co.in.

- Log in to your account using credentials or visit https://spandan.indianoil.co.in/DBTLGrievance/ for a direct complaint form.

- Provide necessary details such as state, district, distributor, consumer number or LPG ID, and complaint type.

- Submit your complaint, query, suggestion, or compliment.

Indane Gas Complaint and Feedback Form

- Visit Website: Go to www.indane.co.in.

- Click on 'Feedback' located at the right side of the page.

- If you're an Indane customer, provide state, district, distributor, consumer number or LPG ID, and feedback type.

- If not a customer, select feedback type and provide personal details, including name, address, email, and mobile number.

- Write a subject and description within 500 words.

- Click submit to send your feedback or complaint.

Utilize these channels to effectively lodge complaints, queries, or suggestions with Indane Gas, ensuring your concerns are addressed promptly.

Tracking Indane Gas Complaint Status:

1. Visit View SR Page: Go to the View SR page on the Indian Oil website.

2. Enter SRN Number: Input the Service Request Number (SRN) provided at the time of complaint registration.

3. Check Status: View the status of your complaint online. It will indicate if the complaint has been registered or assigned to an executive for resolution.

4. Follow-up: If the complaint hasn't been registered or assigned, contact the customer service number at 1800-2333-555 and provide the SRN number. They will escalate the issue as necessary.

Indane Contact Details for Complaints

Toll-Free Number: Call 18002333555 or the LPG emergency helpline at 1906 for queries or complaints.

All-India LPG Refilling Number: Dial 7718955555, available 24x7.

WhatsApp: Message your complaint to 7588888824.

Phone Number for Complaint Registration: Call 155233.

Email: Send complaints via email to iocl.cocc@indianoil.in.

SMS Services for Gas Connection Details

To Receive LPG ID: Send "LPGID" to 8130792899.

Check Seeding Status: Send "DBTLSTATUS" to 8130792899.

Status of Subsidized Cylinders: Send "LPGQUOTA" to 8130792899.

Details of Subsidy: Send "SUBSIDY" to 8130792899.

Give Up Subsidy: Send "GIVEITUP" to 8130792899.

Utilize these methods to track the status of your complaint and access various contact options for addressing concerns with Indane Gas.

Registered Office address

IndianOil Bhavan G-9,

Ali Yavar Jung Marg, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 051.

Corporate Office address

3079/3, Sadiq Nagar,

J B Tito Marg,

New Delhi - 110 049