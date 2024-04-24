Indane Gas Complaint: everything you want to know

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) stands out as one of the premier oil companies in India, demonstrating its excellence through its extensive distribution network for LPG cylinders catering to both rural and urban areas across the nation.

Recognizing the importance of customer service, IOC has implemented various mechanisms to address customer grievances effectively. Given the vast number of LPG connections managed in a country with the second-largest population globally, it's inevitable for customers to encounter issues with distributors or service quality.

Indane Gas Leak Complaint

Immediate reports of LPG leakages from the cylinder, pressure regulator, or ISI-certified pipe and stove should be made to the company without delay. It is crucial to promptly contact or visit the LPG distributor as soon as a gas leak is detected.

In the event of an Indane Gas LPG leak

If feasible, shut off the gas from the cylinder immediately. If this is not possible and the cylinder is damaged or leaking, proceed to the next step.

Open all windows and doors to ensure maximum ventilation in the affected area. This helps disperse the gas and reduce the risk of ignition.

Keep a fire extinguisher and a bucket of water nearby in case of emergency.

Evacuate your household promptly. Take only essential belongings with you.

Contact the police or emergency services without delay. LPG leaks can be extremely hazardous and require immediate attention to prevent accidents and ensure safety.

Indane Gas Complaint Number

To report any issues or emergencies related to Indane Gas, dial the special emergency line at 1906. This dedicated number ensures that your call is promptly attended to by an executive, who will gather the necessary details from you. Following your report, a team will be dispatched from the distributorship to your registered address to address the situation professionally.

Indane Gas, along with other LPG companies, prioritizes the safety and satisfaction of its customers. Therefore, all complaints are taken seriously, and thorough investigations are conducted to determine the cause of the issue and ensure appropriate action is taken.

How to File Indane Gas Complaint

To file a complaint against Indane Gas distributors or the equipment received, consumers have several options:

1. Visit the Indane Gas Customer Grievance Cell

Customers residing in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi can visit an official Indane Gas customer service office dedicated to resolving customer complaints. The addresses for these centers are:

- Delhi:

Indane Oil Corporation Corporate Office,

3079/3, JB Tito Marg, Sadiq Nagar,

New Delhi – 110049

Telephone: 26260000

- Mumbai:

Indane Area Office, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

1st Floor, 254-C, Dr. Annie Besant Road

Worli Colony, Mumbai – 400030

Telephone: 022-24814170

- Bangalore:

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Indane Area Office,

4th Floor Unity Building, JCW Road,

Bangalore – 560002

Telephone: 080-22130421

2. Visit Your Distributor's Office

You can also walk into your distributor's office at any time to register a complaint. The process for filing a complaint will be communicated to you during your visit.

3. Online or Phone Method

If you prefer to complain to the distributor online or via phone, those methods are also available and preferred.

It's essential to choose the method that best suits your convenience and ensures that your grievance is addressed promptly and effectively.

Call Indane Gas Customer Service Complaint Number

Customers residing all over India can call the toll-free customer service number at 1800-2333-555. This service ensures minimal wait times and aims to resolve cases promptly. Calls are answered by service agents directly from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and an IVRS system routes calls based on urgency and subject from 8:00 PM to 8:00 AM. Customer service agents are trained to communicate in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Tamil, Assamese, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu. An emergency services number also exists for urgent complaints of gas leakage - 1906.

Indane Gas Online Complaint

The Indane Gas website offers state-of-the-art features for instant complaint registration. Simply log on to www.indane.co.in and sign in to your account. Navigate to the 'Register a complaint' section, choose the nature of the grievance, and log it in the system. Alternatively, visit https://spandan.indianoil.co.in/DBTLGrievance/ and fill out a short form without logging in. Provide details such as State, District, Distributor, Consumer No. (found in your DGCC booklet) or LPG ID, and select the type of complaint. Then, submit the form to log your grievance.

Indane Gas Complaint and Feedback Form

Whether you're an Indane customer or not, if you have a question, suggestion, or complaint, you can write to Indane by following these steps:

For Indane Customers:

1. Visit www.indane.co.in

2. Click on 'Feedback' located on the right side of the page.

3. Provide the following details:

- Name of the state

- Name of the district

- Name of the distributor

- Consumer number or the 17-digit LPG ID

- Select the type of feedback

- Indicate if it's a PAHAL (DBTL) related complaint or not

4. Click submit.

5. You'll be directed to a page where you can write to Indane.

For Non-Indane Customers

1. Select the feedback type - complaint, query, suggestion, or complaint.

2. Indicate if it's a PAHAL (DBTL) related complaint or not.

3. Click submit.

4. Enter your name, address, email ID, mobile number, name of the state, district, and distributor.

5. Write a suitable subject and description within 500 words.

6. Click submit to send.

Indane Gas Track Complaint Status

If Indane has taken longer than usual to respond to your complaint, query, suggestion, or compliment about their products, services, or distributorships, you can trace the complaint online and check its status.

Here's how to check the status of an Indane Gas customer complaint:

1. Log on to the View SR page of the Indian Oil Site.

2. Enter the SRN number that you were given at the time of registering the complaint.

3. After this, a screen will pop up showing you the status of the complaint. It will indicate whether it has been registered with the company or whether it has been assigned to an executive who is currently in the process of resolving it.

4. If the complaint has not been registered or assigned, you can call the customer service number at 1800-2333-555 and inform them of the SRN number.

5. They will escalate the issue as necessary to the relevant Indane Gas executive.

Indane Contact Details for Complaint: Email & SMS Numbers

For any queries or complaints, you can reach out to Indane through various channels:

1. Toll-free number: 18002333555

2. LPG emergency helpline number: 1906

3. All-India LPG refilling number: 7718955555 (available 24x7)

4. WhatsApp: 7588888824

5. Complaint registration number: 155233

6. Email: iocl.cocc@indianoil.in

SMS Formats for Obtaining Gas Connection Details

To receive LPG ID: Send "LPGID" to 8130792899.

Status of seeding: Send "DBTLSTATUS" to 8130792899.

Check the current status of quota subsidized cylinders consumed: Send "LPGQUOTA" to 8130792899.

Check the details of the subsidy of the gas cylinder: Send "SUBSIDY" to 8130792899.

Give up your subsidy of gas cylinder: Send "GIVEITUP" to 8130792899.

Registered Office