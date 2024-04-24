Indane Gas New Connection Price

Indane Gas indeed holds a significant presence in the Indian market, catering to a vast number of households across the country. With its extensive distribution network and commitment to providing reliable and safe LPG cylinders, Indane has become a preferred choice for millions of consumers. The staggering numbers you mentioned highlight the scale of operations and the trust that consumers place in the brand for their cooking gas needs.

Indane New Connection Tariff

Here's the revised Indane New Connection Tariff presented in bullet points:

14.2kg cylinder security deposit in all states excluding North Eastern States: Rs. 2,200 (Incl. GST)

14.2kg cylinder security deposit in the 7 states in North Eastern India: Rs. 2,000 (Incl. GST)

Security Deposit for Cylinder (5 kg): Rs. 1,150 (Incl. GST)

Security Deposit for Cylinder (19 kg): Rs. 1,700 (Incl. GST)

Security Deposit for LOT Valve: Rs. 1,500 (Incl. GST)

Security Deposit for Cylinder (19 kg with LOT Valve): Rs. 3,200 (Incl. GST)

Security Deposit for Cylinder (47.5 kg): Rs. 4,300 (Incl. GST)

Security Deposit for Cylinder (47.5 kg with LOT Valve): Rs. 5,800 (Incl. GST)

Security Deposit for Pressure Regulator - in the rest of India, except the North Eastern States: Rs. 150 (Incl. GST)

Security Deposit for Pressure Regulator - in the seven North Eastern States: Rs. 100 (Incl. GST)

New Connection Installation and Demonstration Charges with DBC or SBC: Rs. 118 (Incl. GST)

Collection of Equipment from customer premises for preparation of Termination Voucher on request of the customer: Rs. 118 (Incl. GST)

Administrative charges for issuance of Domestic Gas Customer Card (DGCC) including the cost of DGCC: Rs. 59 (Incl. GST)

Charges for mechanic visits for any purpose excluding leakage (depends on the number of burners), hotplate installation at the time of new connection and cleaning in case the hotplate is not brought from an authorized LPG distributor, a compulsory inspection of domestic LPG installation that requires to be done after cleaning hotplates, servicing the hotplate: Rs. 236 (Incl. GST)

For the customers under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY)

Here's the revised tariff for customers under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) presented in bullet points:

Installation of equipment and demonstration charges for the release of new LPG connection to BPL families including Inspection of hotplates of LPG equipment: Rs. 75

Administrative charges for issuance of Domestic Gas Customer Card (DGCC) (including the cost of DGCC): Rs. 25

Mandatory Inspection of domestic installation to be done with cleaning the hotplate. (Once in Five years and charges are same irrespective of the number of burners in stoves): Rs. 59

Indane Gas Non-Subsidised Domestic LPG Cylinder Price

Here's the updated non-subsidized domestic LPG cylinder prices for different cities:

- New Delhi: Rs. 1,103.00

- Mumbai: Rs. 1,102.50

- Chennai: Rs. 1,118.50

- Kolkata: Rs. 1,129.00

Please note that prices may vary based on your city or market area. You can visit the official Indane Gas website to check the exact price in your locality.

Here are the various products available from Indane Gas along with the preferred time charges for delivery:

Products

1. 14.2kg Non-Subsidised Domestic LPG Cylinder Under DBTL Cash Transfer

2. 14.2kg Non-Subsidised Domestic LPG Cylinder Without Subsidy

3. 14.2kg Subsidised Domestic LPG Cylinder (for DBTL exempted market only)

4. 19kg Non-Domestic LPG Cylinder

5. 5kg Non-Domestic LPG Cylinder

6. 5kg Non-Subsidised Domestic LPG Cylinder Under DBTL Cash Transfer

7. 5kg Non-Subsidised Domestic LPG Cylinder Without Subsidy

8. 14.2kg Subsidised Domestic LPG Cylinder (for DBTL exempted market only)

9. 14.2kg Non-Subsidised Domestic LPG Cylinder Under DBTL Cash Transfer (without VAT on subsidy)

10. 5kg Subsidised Domestic LPG Cylinder (for DBTL exempted market only)

11. 5kg Non-Subsidised Domestic LPG Cylinder Under DBTL Cash Transfer (without VAT on subsidy)

Preferred Time Charges for Delivery

- Delivery before 8 am and after 6 pm to 8 pm on weekdays: Rs. 50

- Delivery between 8 am to 6 pm on weekdays: Rs. 25

- Delivery on weekends between 8 am to 6 pm: Rs. 25

You can log on to the Indane website to place an order for cylinder refill and select your preferred time slot for delivery, along with the applicable charges based on your choice.

Indane Gas Price For Auto LPG

Here are the prices for Auto LPG in different cities:

- Delhi: Rs. 68.97

- Kolkata: Rs. 64.69

- Mumbai: Rs. 69.18

- Chennai: Rs. 67.96

Please note that all charges mentioned above are inclusive of GST.

GST Rule and Its Effect on Domestic Cooking Gas

The implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) starting from July 1, 2017, has resulted in changes in the pricing of domestic LPG cylinders. Under the new GST regime, various taxes such as excise duty, surcharges, and service taxes have been replaced, and GST applies to all gas cylinders purchased for domestic use.

The GST is categorized into different tax brackets, including 0%, 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%. Domestic LPG cylinders now fall under the 5% tax bracket, which has led to an increase in the price of cooking gas nationwide.

GST Effect on Domestic Indane Cylinders in India

The implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has brought about significant changes in the pricing and procurement process of domestic Indane gas cylinders in India:

1. Post-GST implementation, the prices of domestic Indane gas cylinders have surged. Customers may observe an increase of up to Rs. 32 per LPG cylinder, varying depending on the state of residence. This hike represents the most substantial increment in domestic cooking gas prices since 2011.

2. Once customers exhaust the subsidized quota of 12 cylinders per year, each additional cylinder falls under the 18% tax bracket. This applies to any extra cylinders obtained beyond the subsidized quota.

3. Services linked to the issuance, maintenance, and inspection of gas cylinders have seen a rise in prices. These services now fall under the 18% GST bracket, contributing to the overall increase in gas cylinder costs

4. Before the GST rule, certain states did not impose taxes on domestic LPG cylinders. However, with the introduction of GST, these states will also levy taxes on LPG cylinders. Residents of these states may witness a price hike ranging from Rs. 12 to Rs. 15 on their LPG gas prices.

How to Get a New Indane Gas Connection?

To acquire a new Indane gas connection, customers have the option to either visit the nearest Indane gas distributor or utilize the online facility provided by Indane. The SAHAJ(e-SV) online tool allows customers to register for an Indane gas connection, make online payments, and have the gas cylinder delivered to their doorstep without visiting a distributor. This initiative aligns with the Digital India Initiative, promoting digital transactions and saving time for customers. Benefits of using SAHAJ(e-SV) include reduced processing time for gas connection applications, facilitation of cashless transactions, elimination of the need to visit a distributor, and avoidance of duplication.

Documents Required for Applying New Indane Gas Connection

To apply for a new Indane gas connection, you'll need to provide specific documents to verify your identity and residence. Here's a list of documents required:

Proof of Identity (Any one of the following)

- Aadhar card

- PAN card

- Voter ID

- Passport copy

- ID card issued by the State or Central government

- Driving license

Proof of Residence (Any one of the following)

- Driving licence

- Aadhar card

- Voter ID Card

- Copy of passport

- LIC policy

- Ration card

- Lease agreement

- Telephone, water, or electricity bill

- Flat allotment

- House registration document

- Credit card or Bank statement

- Self-declaration attested by a Gazetted Officer

Once you have the necessary documents, you can contact Indane Gas customer care for assistance or to lodge any complaints. Here's how you can reach them:

Indane Gas Customer Care

Customer Care Number: 18002333555

You can use this number to speak to a customer care representative and get assistance with any queries you have. Additionally, you can lodge a complaint using their Interactive Voice Response (IVR) mode, available anytime between 8 am to 8 pm.

For emergency LPG leakage complaints in Noida, you can dial 1906.

Indane Gas customer service executives are proficient in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Oriya, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, or Malayalam, ensuring effective communication and support for customers across different regions.