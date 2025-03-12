India Eyes 6G Supremacy by 2030, Sets Up ‘Bharat 6G Alliance’

India is gearing up to be at the forefront of 6G technology development, with its commercial rollout expected by 2030. The Prime Minister unveiled the ‘Bharat 6G Vision’ document on March 23, 2023, outlining the country’s roadmap to becoming a global leader in the design, development, and deployment of 6G technology. The vision emphasizes affordability, sustainability, and ubiquity in advancing next-generation telecom services.

Advertisment

To drive this initiative, the Department of Telecom (DoT) has facilitated the formation of the ‘Bharat 6G Alliance’, a collaborative effort involving domestic industries, academia, national research institutions, and standards organizations.

At the global level, discussions are underway within the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to study the potential use of 4400-4800 MHz, 7125-8400 MHz, and 14.8-15.35 GHz frequency bands for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT). A final decision on their allocation for 6G will be made at the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) 2027 under IMT-2030.

Currently, India has identified multiple frequency bands for IMT-based services, including 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz. Telecom service providers (TSPs) who have acquired spectrum in these bands through auctions can deploy any technology, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and eventually 6G, based on the evolving device ecosystem.

The information was shared by Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

Also Read: WTSA 2024: India Sets Sights on Leading the 6G Revolution