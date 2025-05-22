India Eyes European Tech for Bullet Train Signalling as Siemens-DRA JV Emerges Lowest Bidder

India may soon award a crucial signalling and telecommunication (S&T) system contract for its ambitious bullet train project to vendors offering European technology, following the successful completion of technical assessments.

A joint venture between Germany’s Siemens and Ahmedabad-based Dineshchandra R. Agrawal (DRA) Infracon Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as the lowest bidder for the contract floated by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL). Sources revealed that the Siemens-DRA bid stood at ₹4,100 crore — significantly lower than initial cost estimates.

In sharp contrast, the only other bid — a consortium of France’s Alstom and India’s Larsen & Toubro (L&T) — was priced at ₹12,600 crore, nearly three times higher. Officials attributed the major cost difference to the project's push for indigenisation. "Opting for domestic collaboration has resulted in substantial savings," an official said.

While the Indian Railways initially leaned heavily on Japanese technology for the high-speed rail corridor, authorities are now considering a diversified approach, incorporating more domestic participation and European technical expertise. This shift could mark a turning point in India's bullet train development strategy.

Meanwhile, discussions continue with Japanese companies on the supply of Shinkansen trainsets. India is evaluating the feasibility of both E3 and E5 variants to determine if any modifications are needed before finalising the under-development E10 model.

In a parallel development, the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai has been tasked with building indigenous bullet trains capable of reaching speeds of up to 280 kmph. ICF has joined forces with defence PSU BEML for this project. The estimated cost of these trains is ₹866.87 crore, with each coach priced at ₹27.86 crore. The overall cost includes design, one-time development charges, and the setup of manufacturing and testing infrastructure.

The Indian bullet train project, which aims to transform the country's rail transport landscape, appears to be entering a new phase — one that blends global expertise with domestic innovation for cost efficiency and technological advancement.

