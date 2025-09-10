India’s EV Market Gets a New Contender: Can VinFast Take the Lead?

VinFast, Vietnam's first and only locally made electric vehicle manufacturer, finally commenced sales of VF 6 and VF 7, their high-end electric SUVs, in India on September 6, marking a stepping-stone for VinFast's entry into the South Asian market. It signifies VinFast's commitment to help India move towards a cleaner transportation future while simultaneously fulfilling a significant presence in the country's growing EV industry.

Speaking on the occasion of the soft launch, VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau called the day a historic event. "These vehicles are not assembled in India, but made in India, by Indians, for Indians," he added. "We are bringing in a holistic electric mobility ecosystem specially curated for Indian families. VF 6 and VF 7 capture the finest blend of practical designs, premium craftsmanship, and advanced technology Indian buyers desire. Supported by our world-class Thoothukudi facility and deep ecosystem alliances, we are committed to enabling India's leadership in e-mobility globally."

Anuj Pandey, the President of Modelama Group, responded to the Vietnam News Agency that the entry occurred at a very opportune moment for India's EV sector. He noted the competitive pricing of both models and the future growth prospects for the sector and forecasted VinFast SUVs to generate high consumer interest and expand competition in Vietnam's EV sector. Specialists in the industry were equally impressed with the latest models. R.K. Ram, who is a Deputy General Manager at Manatec Electronics Pvt Ltd in Greater Chennai, indicated that both versions have made a favorable first impression, with the VF 7 having more comfortable interiors. He went on to highlight VinFast's commitment to provide three years of complimentary charging as a key advantage in India, where EV infrastructure remains underdeveloped. VinFast's own infrastructure for charging set up, in plaats van relying on shared infrastructure, indicates a future plan for sustainable growth in the Indian industry.

VinFast, Vietnam's fastest-growing EV manufacturer, is taking advantage of its foray in India to go up against major names and expand Vietnam's presence in the international arena of electric mobility. Through such vehicles, the firm seeks to integrate affordability, high-end technology, and locally assembled goods in a bid to woo Indian buyers and promote expanded use of electric vehicles in India.

VinFast, Vietnam's first and only locally made electric vehicle manufacturer, finally commenced sales of VF 6 and VF 7, their high-end electric SUVs, in India on September 6, marking a stepping-stone for VinFast's entry into the South Asian market. It signifies VinFast's commitment to help India move towards a cleaner transportation future while simultaneously fulfilling a significant presence in the country's growing EV industry.

Speaking on the occasion of the soft launch, VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau called the day a historic event. "These vehicles are not assembled in India, but made in India, by Indians, for Indians," he added. "We are bringing in a holistic electric mobility ecosystem specially curated for Indian families. VF 6 and VF 7 capture the finest blend of practical designs, premium craftsmanship, and advanced technology Indian buyers desire. Supported by our world-class Thoothukudi facility and deep ecosystem alliances, we are committed to enabling India's leadership in e-mobility globally."

Anuj Pandey, the President of Modelama Group, responded to the Vietnam News Agency that the entry occurred at a very opportune moment for India's EV sector. He noted the competitive pricing of both models and the future growth prospects for the sector and forecasted VinFast SUVs to generate high consumer interest and expand competition in Vietnam's EV sector. Specialists in the industry were equally impressed with the latest models. R.K. Ram, who is a Deputy General Manager at Manatec Electronics Pvt Ltd in Greater Chennai, indicated that both versions have made a favorable first impression, with the VF 7 having more comfortable interiors. He went on to highlight VinFast's commitment to provide three years of complimentary charging as a key advantage in India, where EV infrastructure remains underdeveloped. VinFast's own infrastructure for charging set up, in plaats van relying on shared infrastructure, indicates a future plan for sustainable growth in the Indian industry.

VinFast, Vietnam's fastest-growing EV manufacturer, is taking advantage of its foray in India to go up against major names and expand Vietnam's presence in the international arena of electric mobility. Through such vehicles, the firm seeks to integrate affordability, high-end technology, and locally assembled goods in a bid to woo Indian buyers and promote expanded use of electric vehicles in India.

Also Read: Could the Great Nicobar Project Make India a Powerhouse in the Indo-Pacific?