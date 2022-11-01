Instagram Fixes Bug that Suspended Several Accounts

Photo-sharing platform Instagram on Monday said that it fixed a software bug which prevented thousands of users from accessing the platform for about eight hours.
The bug led to complaints of accounts being suspended.
Taking to Twitter, Instagram said, “We've resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers.”
It may be mentioned that several Instagram users were logged out of the app as a result of an outage that began on Monday morning.
Several accounts were told “We suspended your account on October 31, 2022.”
Following the outage, the photo-sharing app issued a statement acknowledging the issue and tweeted, “We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.”