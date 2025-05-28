RCTC Clarifies: No Change in Tatkal Ticket Booking Timings from April 2025

In response to widespread confusion on social media, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has stepped forward to set the record straight regarding Tatkal ticket booking timings. Several online posts recently claimed that Indian Railways had altered the booking schedule for Tatkal and Premium Tatkal tickets starting April 15, 2025. However, IRCTC has now clarified that no such changes have been implemented, and the existing booking timings for both AC and Non-AC classes remain unchanged. Here’s everything you need to know to avoid misinformation and plan your journey without hassle.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has officially dismissed the rumors circulating on various social media platforms regarding changes in Tatkal and Premium Tatkal ticket booking timings. In a recent clarification, the corporation stated that the booking hours for both AC and Non-AC Tatkal tickets remain unchanged, and no new proposals are currently under consideration.

What Sparked the Confusion?

In the days leading up to mid-April, several posts on social media suggested that Indian Railways was revising the Tatkal booking schedule starting April 15, 2025. This sparked confusion among regular passengers and booking agents alike, prompting the IRCTC to release a statement on X (formerly Twitter) to clear the air.

IRCTC's Official Statement

"There is no change in Tatkal or Premium Tatkal booking timings for any travel class," IRCTC stated in its post. It further reassured that permitted booking hours for agents also remain as previously established.

Tatkal bookings can be made one day in advance of the journey, excluding the day of departure from the originating station. As per the standard schedule:

AC Class Tickets (2A, 3A, CC, EC, 3E) can be booked starting at 10:00 AM.

Non-AC Class Tickets (SL, FC, 2S) can be booked from 11:00 AM.

Tatkal Booking Rules and Charges

The Tatkal scheme is designed for last-minute travel planning and is available across all classes except First AC (1A). Each booking allows a maximum of four passengers per PNR.

The charges for booking under the Tatkal quota are in addition to the regular fare. While second-class passengers are charged 10% of the basic fare, passengers in other classes are charged 30%, subject to predefined minimum and maximum limits.

Cancellations and Refund Policy

Confirmed Tatkal tickets are not eligible for refunds if canceled. However, passengers with waitlisted Tatkal tickets may receive a refund after standard deductions, as per Indian Railways' cancellation policy.

Booking Platform and Recommendations

Passengers are urged to rely only on official channels like the IRCTC website or mobile app for Tatkal bookings. Given the limited availability and higher demand, using the platform efficiently at the exact opening time increases the chances of securing a confirmed seat.

Despite the online rumors, IRCTC’s latest clarification ensures that no changes have been implemented regarding Tatkal ticket timings. Travelers are advised to stay updated through official sources and avoid misinformation that could affect their travel plans.

