Parivahan Sewa Portal: Your One-Stop Digital Transport Solution

India’s transport system has undergone a significant digital transformation with the introduction of the Parivahan Sewa Portal—an initiative by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). This online platform is designed to simplify and streamline a wide range of transport-related services for citizens, eliminating the need to physically visit a Regional Transport Office (RTO).
From applying for driving licences to paying road taxes, the portal has emerged as a centralized hub for various vehicle and transport services, bringing greater transparency and efficiency to the system.
What is Parivahan Sewa Portal?
The Parivahan Sewa Portal is a unified digital platform that connects databases from state RTOs across India. Its goal is to offer consistent services to users regardless of their location, making transport-related tasks quicker, easier, and more transparent.
Whether you're a first-time driving licence applicant or a commercial vehicle operator, the portal covers a wide spectrum of services accessible from the comfort of your home.
Key Services Available on Parivahan Sewa
1. Driving Licence Services
Users can easily access and manage multiple aspects of their driving licences, including:
-
Applying for a Learner’s Licence
-
Issuing a Permanent Driving Licence
-
Booking driving test slots
-
Renewing and downloading driving licences
-
Requesting duplicate licences
-
Applying for an International Driving Permit
-
Checking application status
2. Vehicle Registration Services
Vehicle owners can handle all registration-related processes, such as:
-
Registering new vehicles
-
Ownership transfer
-
Renewal or issuance of a duplicate Registration Certificate (RC)
-
Hypothecation (loan) addition/removal
-
Address change in RC
3. e-Challan and Fine Payments
The portal allows users to:
-
Check issued traffic challans
-
Pay fines online
-
Review the challan history and payment status
4. Permit Services for Commercial Vehicles
Transporters and commercial vehicle owners can apply for:
-
State and national permits
-
Temporary travel permits
-
Permits for passenger and goods-carrying vehicles
5. Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificate
Through the portal, users can:
-
Check their PUC status
-
Renew or apply for a PUC certificate in eligible regions
6. Online Road Tax Payment
The portal facilitates online calculation and payment of road taxes through a secure digital gateway, reducing paperwork and wait times.
7. Fancy Number Booking
Vehicle buyers and dealers interested in unique registration numbers can use the bidding feature to reserve fancy numbers.
8. Fitness Certificates for Commercial Vehicles
Commercial vehicle owners can apply for a Fitness Certificate and track its approval status online.
9. Vehicle Information Lookup
With just a vehicle registration number, users can access details such as:
-
Ownership
-
Insurance validity
-
RC expiry
Benefits of Using Parivahan Sewa
-
Saves Time: Avoid long queues at RTOs by accessing services online
-
Transparent Process: Real-time status tracking of applications
-
Nationwide Access: Services are accessible 24/7 from anywhere in India
-
Safe Payments: Supports a variety of online payment methods
-
Uniformity: Brings consistent services across different states and RTOs
How to Use Parivahan Services
To avail the services on the Parivahan Sewa Portal, follow these steps:
-
Visit the official website
-
Click on “Online Services” and select the desired category
-
Choose your respective state or RTO, if prompted
-
Fill out the relevant application forms and upload the necessary documents
-
Make the payment securely and track your application's progress
The Parivahan Sewa Portal marks a revolutionary leap toward digitizing India’s transport infrastructure. Whether you're renewing a licence, paying a challan, or booking a fancy vehicle number, the portal simplifies the process while ensuring transparency and accessibility. With its comprehensive range of services, Parivahan Sewa is empowering citizens and modernizing how India moves.
