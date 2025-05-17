Parivahan Sewa Portal: Your One-Stop Digital Transport Solution

India’s transport system has undergone a significant digital transformation with the introduction of the Parivahan Sewa Portal—an initiative by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). This online platform is designed to simplify and streamline a wide range of transport-related services for citizens, eliminating the need to physically visit a Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Advertisment

From applying for driving licences to paying road taxes, the portal has emerged as a centralized hub for various vehicle and transport services, bringing greater transparency and efficiency to the system.

What is Parivahan Sewa Portal?

The Parivahan Sewa Portal is a unified digital platform that connects databases from state RTOs across India. Its goal is to offer consistent services to users regardless of their location, making transport-related tasks quicker, easier, and more transparent.

Whether you're a first-time driving licence applicant or a commercial vehicle operator, the portal covers a wide spectrum of services accessible from the comfort of your home.

Key Services Available on Parivahan Sewa

1. Driving Licence Services

Users can easily access and manage multiple aspects of their driving licences, including:

Applying for a Learner’s Licence

Issuing a Permanent Driving Licence

Booking driving test slots

Renewing and downloading driving licences

Requesting duplicate licences

Applying for an International Driving Permit

Checking application status

2. Vehicle Registration Services

Vehicle owners can handle all registration-related processes, such as:

Registering new vehicles

Ownership transfer

Renewal or issuance of a duplicate Registration Certificate (RC)

Hypothecation (loan) addition/removal

Address change in RC

3. e-Challan and Fine Payments

The portal allows users to:

Check issued traffic challans

Pay fines online

Review the challan history and payment status

4. Permit Services for Commercial Vehicles

Transporters and commercial vehicle owners can apply for:

State and national permits

Temporary travel permits

Permits for passenger and goods-carrying vehicles

5. Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificate

Through the portal, users can:

Check their PUC status

Renew or apply for a PUC certificate in eligible regions

6. Online Road Tax Payment

The portal facilitates online calculation and payment of road taxes through a secure digital gateway, reducing paperwork and wait times.

7. Fancy Number Booking

Vehicle buyers and dealers interested in unique registration numbers can use the bidding feature to reserve fancy numbers.

8. Fitness Certificates for Commercial Vehicles

Commercial vehicle owners can apply for a Fitness Certificate and track its approval status online.

9. Vehicle Information Lookup

With just a vehicle registration number, users can access details such as:

Ownership

Insurance validity

RC expiry

Benefits of Using Parivahan Sewa

Saves Time : Avoid long queues at RTOs by accessing services online

Transparent Process : Real-time status tracking of applications

Nationwide Access : Services are accessible 24/7 from anywhere in India

Safe Payments : Supports a variety of online payment methods

Uniformity: Brings consistent services across different states and RTOs

How to Use Parivahan Services

To avail the services on the Parivahan Sewa Portal, follow these steps:

Visit the official website Click on “Online Services” and select the desired category Choose your respective state or RTO, if prompted Fill out the relevant application forms and upload the necessary documents Make the payment securely and track your application's progress

The Parivahan Sewa Portal marks a revolutionary leap toward digitizing India’s transport infrastructure. Whether you're renewing a licence, paying a challan, or booking a fancy vehicle number, the portal simplifies the process while ensuring transparency and accessibility. With its comprehensive range of services, Parivahan Sewa is empowering citizens and modernizing how India moves.

Also Read:

Top 10 Largest Dams in India and Their Remarkable Contributions to the Nation