Is Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Caged Fight Really Happening?

Reports are rife of a caged fight between two of the world's most high-profile tech billionaires in Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg and that the two have agreed to it.

Elon Musk had tweeted that he was "up for a cage fight" with Zuckerberg to which the Meta boss posted a screenshot of the tweet writing "send me location".

Since then, the internet has gone crazy over the possibility of two of the most well-known entities in the technology arena facing up inside a cage.

A Meta spokesperson told BBC "The story speaks for itself."