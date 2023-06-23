Is Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Caged Fight Really Happening?

Reports are rife of a caged fight between two of the world's most high-profile tech billionaires in Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg and that the two have agreed to it.
Elon Musk had tweeted that he was "up for a cage fight" with Zuckerberg to which the Meta boss posted a screenshot of the tweet writing "send me location".
Since then, the internet has gone crazy over the possibility of two of the most well-known entities in the technology arena facing up inside a cage.
A Meta spokesperson told BBC "The story speaks for itself."
Following the open challenge on Twitter by Musk and Zuckerberg accepting it, Musk went on to write, "I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air."
Mark Zuckerberg on the other hand is known to have been trained in mixed martial arts (MMA) and recently won jiu-jitsu tournaments.
When contacted by BBC for a comment, Twitter did not provide a statement on the matter.
Meanwhile, social media went berserk choosing their sides for the supposed fight, with several users posting memes including mocked up posters of the fight.
Fight sports journalist Nick Peet told BBC's World at One programme that the president of UFC, Dana White would be "licking his lips at the possibility of putting this fight on".
Peet believed that there was a decent chance it could actually go ahead "mostly because of Elon Musk and his personality and his eccentric character. His career kind of suggests he's not somebody who willingly steps down."
It may be noted that Elon Musk has a history of making statements that are not to be taken seriously and most often then not, fail to happen.
In April Musk had told BBC that he had made his dog the Chief Executive of Twitter.
In 2017, Musk had tweeted that he had a "verbal government approval" for a hyperloop to connect New York City with Washington DC, Philadelphia and Baltimore. That is yet to happen.
Elon Musk was forced to step down as Tesla chair by the regulators in 2018 after tweeting that he intended to take the firm private.
On the other hand, Musk also made good on some of his pronouncements like stepping down as the Chief Executive of Twitter this year after users voted for his resignation in a poll he ran on the platform.