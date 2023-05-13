Linda Yaccarino To Take Over As Twitter CEO, Confirms Elon Musk

Twitter owner Elon Musk has selected a new chief executive officer (CEO) for the company, just six months after his controversial takeover of the micro-blogging platform.
The Canadian billionaire said Linda Yaccarino will be overseeing the business operations at the site which has been struggling to make profits. Yaccarino is the former head of advertising at NBCUniversal and will be starting her new position in Twitter in six weeks, confirmed Elon Musk.
Meanwhile, Musk will remain as the executive chairman and chief technology officer at Twitter. He wrote on Twitter, “Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app,” to confirm the decision a day after he had wrote about finding a new boss without revealing their identity.
Musk, who bought the social media platform last year for USD 44 billion had been under pressure to find someone to lead the company so as to turn his attention on his other business including electric car maker Tesla and rocket firm SpaceX.
Yaccarino will become that rare example of a woman at the top of a major tech company after rising steadily through the ranks of some of America’s biggest media companies. As of now, fewer than 10 per cent of Fortune 500 tech companies are headed by women.