ISRO Successfully Launches Earth Observation Satellite on SSLV-D3 Mission

The SSLV-D3-EOS-08 mission follows the successful SSLV-D2-EOS-07 launch in February 2023 and is the third mission for ISRO in 2024, after the PSLV-C58/XpoSat in January and the GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS in February. This successful deployment underscores ISRO’s ongoing commitment to innovation and commercial growth in satellite technology.