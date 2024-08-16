ISRO Successfully Launches Earth Observation Satellite on SSLV-D3 Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully launched an Earth observation satellite aboard the third and final development flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).
The SSLV-D3-EOS-08 satellite lifted off from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 9:17 am. Originally slated for August 15, the launch was rescheduled to August 16.
The SSLV, a 34-meter tall, three-stage rocket with a diameter of 2 meters and a lift-off weight of about 120 tonnes, is engineered to carry satellites weighing up to 500 kilograms into a 500-kilometer planar orbit.
The mission successfully deployed the 175.5-kilogram Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-08), which is equipped with three significant payloads: an Electro-Optical Infrared Payload (EOIR) for capturing images in various infrared bands, a Global Navigation Satellite System Reflectometry Payload (GNSS-R) for remote sensing applications, and a Silicon Carbide Ultraviolet Dosimeter (SiC UV) for monitoring UV irradiance and gamma radiation.
The satellite is designed to operate for one year, generating around 420 watts of power. This mission not only advances ISRO's satellite technology but also bolsters NewSpace India Ltd, ISRO’s commercial arm, by enhancing its capabilities for commercial satellite launches.
The SSLV-D3-EOS-08 mission follows the successful SSLV-D2-EOS-07 launch in February 2023 and is the third mission for ISRO in 2024, after the PSLV-C58/XpoSat in January and the GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS in February. This successful deployment underscores ISRO’s ongoing commitment to innovation and commercial growth in satellite technology.