ISRO Successfully Launches INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite

The INSAT-3DS Satellite data will be utilized by multiple divisions of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), including the India Meteorology Department (IMD), National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), and other related organizations and institutions. This will enhance the provision of weather forecasts and meteorological services.