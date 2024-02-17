ISRO Successfully Launches INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS using the GSLV F14 spacecraft at 5.35 pm on Saturday from the Sriharikota spaceport.
The satellite is designed to analyze weather predictions and alerts for natural disasters.
In its 16th launch, the GSLV placed the INSAT-3DS weather satellite into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). Further adjustments to its orbit will position the satellite in a stationary orbit.
The INSAT-3DS Satellite is the next phase of the Third Generation Meteorological Satellite in Geostationary Orbit. The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) has completely funded the mission.
The satellite is created to improve meteorological observations and monitor both land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warnings. It will enhance meteorological services alongside the currently active INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR satellites, with significant contributions from Indian industries in its creation.
The INSAT-3DS Satellite data will be utilized by multiple divisions of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), including the India Meteorology Department (IMD), National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), and other related organizations and institutions. This will enhance the provision of weather forecasts and meteorological services.
The main goals of the mission include observing Earth's surface, conducting oceanic observations, and monitoring its environment using different spectral channels that are important for meteorology. This is done to gather vertical profiles of various meteorological parameters in the atmosphere.
It will offer Data Collection and Data Dissemination capabilities from the Data Collection Platforms (DCPs), as well as Satellite Aided Search and Rescue services, among other functions.