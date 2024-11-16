ISRO to Launch Satellite Aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket

In a landmark move, SpaceX has secured a deal to launch the GSAT-20 communications satellite, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This collaboration marks the first commercial partnership between the two organizations. The launch is scheduled for next week, with the satellite set to enhance communication infrastructure across India.

The GSAT-20 satellite, also known as GSAT-N2, will be launched aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida. With a mission lifespan of 14 years, GSAT-20 aims to provide crucial in-flight internet services and broadband connectivity, particularly in remote and underserved regions of India.

The satellite is equipped with 32 user beams, including eight narrow spot beams dedicated to the northeastern states and 24 wide spot beams covering the rest of India. These beams, supported by hub stations on the mainland, will significantly improve internet and in-flight connectivity across the country.

The development comes as ISRO Chairman S. Somanath confirmed the satellite’s readiness for shipment to the United States ahead of its launch. In addition, ISRO has completed designs for its upcoming moon missions, Chandrayaan 4 and 5, which are awaiting government approval.

This collaboration also coincides with efforts by SpaceX’s billionaire owner, Elon Musk, who has been lobbying for the approval of the Starlink satellite internet service in India. The U.S. company has also signed a separate agreement with India to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS).

The GSAT-20 satellite is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing India’s broadband services, with particular focus on in-flight connectivity (IFC). It will feature wideband Ka x Ka transponders, designed to support a large subscriber base with small user terminals, and is poised to enhance system throughput via its multi-beam architecture that allows frequency reuse.

The launch of GSAT-20 will be the first commercial mission for ISRO using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. Due to the satellite's weight of 4,700 kg, it exceeds the payload capacity of India’s own launch vehicle, the GSLV Mk-3, which can lift a maximum of 4,000 kg into geostationary transfer orbit. The estimated cost for this mission is between $60-70 million, with ISRO executives expressing satisfaction with the "good deal" secured for the satellite’s launch.

The collaboration highlights a growing relationship between India’s space program and SpaceX. Radhakrishnan Durairaj, Chairman and Managing Director of New Space India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, remarked that the deal was advantageous for both parties, emphasizing the technical compatibility and favorable commercial terms.

The satellite’s launch comes just days after the Government of India amended regulations to allow in-flight internet services. As of November 4, passengers can use Wi-Fi on aircraft after reaching an altitude of 3,000 meters, making GSAT-20’s role even more critical in providing reliable in-flight connectivity.

With the GSAT-20 satellite set to revolutionize communication services across India, this collaboration between ISRO and SpaceX marks a significant milestone in the growing global space partnership between the two organizations.