Jmax Mobile Launches Latest Range of Mobile Accessories in Northeast

Mr. Anindya Ghosh, VP-Sales while addressing the media said, “The North-Eastern region has always been a significant market for Jmax Mobile, and we are excited to introduce our complete range of mobile accessories to this vibrant market. This is our 3rd National Anniversary year and 2nd Anniversary in Northeast India. We have more than 25 Channel Partners and our products are available at over 2000 retail outlets in the Northeast. As one of the businesses gaining momentum in the state, we envision to expand our man-power to penetrate through mobility general trade. Additionally, we are also planning to explore modern trade and retail chains in the accessories segment.”