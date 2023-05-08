Jmax Mobile Launches Latest Range of Mobile Accessories in Northeast

Jmax Mobile, a leading name in the mobile industry unveiled its latest range of mobile accessories. The primary objective was to provide a live interactive experience and introduce the Northeast Indian market to an impressive collection of cutting-edge mobile accessories, including Power Banks, Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Charging Cables, Neckbands, and Smartwatches.
During the event, Jmax Mobile showcased its wide range of mobile accessories, each designed to enhance the user experience and provide utmost convenience. The Power Banks exhibited remarkable charging capabilities, ensuring uninterrupted power supply for smartphones and other devices, even on the go.
The Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds offered seamless connectivity and high-quality audio, perfect for music lovers and those seeking hands-free communication. Furthermore, the Charging Cables showcased advanced technology, guaranteeing fast and reliable charging for various devices. Last but not least, the Smartwatches showcased a blend of style and functionality, empowering users with features such as fitness tracking, notifications, and much more.
Mr. Anindya Ghosh, VP-Sales while addressing the media said, “The North-Eastern region has always been a significant market for Jmax Mobile, and we are excited to introduce our complete range of mobile accessories to this vibrant market. This is our 3rd National Anniversary year and 2nd Anniversary in Northeast India. We have more than 25 Channel Partners and our products are available at over 2000 retail outlets in the Northeast. As one of the businesses gaining momentum in the state, we envision to expand our man-power to penetrate through mobility general trade. Additionally, we are also planning to explore modern trade and retail chains in the accessories segment.”
Jmax CEO Mr. Ginish Maggo elightened everyone about the company’s next 2-year plans.
He said, “Feature phone category has a long way to go. We also have a plan to bring affordable smartphones with reliable quality. At present, our products are available in the offline market of nearly 18 states of India and we also have visibility upon leading e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon.in and Rolzone.com.”
“Our products are designed with utmost precision, aiming to deliver exceptional value and elevate the mobile experience of our customers. We believe that the launch of our latest range of accessories will further strengthen our position as a leading provider of cutting-edge mobile solutions. In the coming years, learning from our regular market and product-based research, we will include more products in the “feature phone and smartphone” category.
The market response received on Jmax full range accessories launch really makes us feel happy. Moreover, the launch of approx. 50 market fit SKUs in this category is already in plans. Our products have a strong and ethical establishment and our manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, Gujrat is the only mobile phone assembling unit in the state,” he further said.
Responding to the media curiosity, Mr. Rajesh Singh, NSM, Jmax Mobile said “We have over 600 on-roll service centres that are governed by Jmax. We closely monitor after-sales services also for our purpose is to serve our valuable customers in every way. We offer honest pricing, along with reliable quality. You all would be happy to know that our entry-level mobile phone starts from Rs 799.”