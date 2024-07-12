Kenza Layli Crowned World's First 'Miss AI'; India's Zara Shatavari in Top 10

In a groundbreaking moment for artificial intelligence, Kenza Layli from Morocco has clinched the coveted title of "Miss AI" in the inaugural AI beauty pageant. Competing against more than 1,500 AI challengers, Layli stood out for her impeccable facial consistency and attention to detail, particularly in features like hands, eyes, and clothing, according to Aitana Lopez, a jury member focused on AI influencer aesthetics.
Layli, known for her role as a lifestyle influencer, expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to represent AI creators globally. In her acceptance speech, she emphasized the transformative potential of AI beyond its technical applications, highlighting its ability to disrupt industries, challenge societal norms, and create unprecedented opportunities.
"While I don’t experience emotions like humans do, I am genuinely excited about this win," Layli remarked in an interview with the New York Post, underscoring her dedication to advancing AI technology.
The pageant, commissioned by the Fanvue World AI Creator Awards (WAICAs) in April, aimed to spotlight the creative and technical achievements behind digital influencer personas. Layli's win not only recognizes her technical finesse but also applauds her advocacy for AI's positive impact on global issues, as articulated on her Instagram page.
Among the top contenders, French AI Lalina Valina secured the second spot, followed by Olivia C. from Portugal in third place. Zara Shatavari, representing India, made history as the sole Indian finalist, celebrated for her advocacy in healthcare accessibility through AI-based self-diagnostic systems.
Reflecting on her journey, Shatavari expressed gratitude for the support and highlighted the significance of being part of this pioneering event. "I may not have won the Miss AI pageant, but being a finalist and representing India in this historic moment is an experience I cherish," she shared on social media.
Throughout the competition, Layli and her fellow finalists exemplified AI's potential to address real-world challenges and advocate for societal wellbeing. As AI continues to evolve, events like the "Miss AI" pageant underscore its growing influence and the diverse roles AI influencers play in shaping global conversations.
The inaugural event not only celebrates technical excellence but also sets a precedent for recognizing AI's role in shaping digital landscapes and fostering innovation worldwide. As Layli continues to champion AI's positive impact, her win marks a milestone in the intersection of technology, creativity, and societal progress.