How to Link the Voter ID with the Aadhaar

The Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021, says that the voter ID number of every eligible voter must now be mandatorily linked to their Aadhaar ID. According to the ECI, the primary goal of the exercise was to verify voter identities and vet the accuracy of the voter rolls. By linking voter IDs with Aadhaar numbers, electoral rolls and the registration of migrated voters can be streamlined, and the problem of people being enrolled in multiple voter rolls can be mitigated. Here’s how to link the Voter ID number with the Aadhaar number: