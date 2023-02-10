How to Link the Voter ID with the Aadhaar

The Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021, says that the voter ID number of every eligible voter must now be mandatorily linked to their Aadhaar ID. According to the ECI, the primary goal of the exercise was to verify voter identities and vet the accuracy of the voter rolls. By linking voter IDs with Aadhaar numbers, electoral rolls and the registration of migrated voters can be streamlined, and the problem of people being enrolled in multiple voter rolls can be mitigated. Here’s how to link the Voter ID number with the Aadhaar number:
Get the Voter Helpline app from the App Store or Google Play.
Launch the Voter Helpline App, then select "I Agree" and "Next."’
To proceed, select "Voter Registration," followed by "Electoral Authentication Form."
Once you've entered your mobile number and clicked "Let's Start," you'll receive a one-time password via text message.’
After entering the OTP and verifying it, choose the "Yes I have Voter Id" radio button and proceed to the "Next" page.
Once you've entered your Voter Id or EPIC number and chosen your state, click "Fetch details" and then "Proceed."
Check the information displayed on the screen for accuracy, and then press the "Next" button.
Click "Done" after you have entered your Aadhaar number, mobile number, and application location.
When you are finished, the preview page for Form 6B will load. Double-check all information, and then click "Confirm" to send off your Form 6B.