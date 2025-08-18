Made in India: iPhone 17 Rolls Out from Foxconn’s New Bengaluru Factory

Apple fans in India and abroad have reason to get excited: Foxconn’s massive Bengaluru manufacturing unit—Apple’s second-largest outside China—has started producing the new iPhone 17 at a small scale. This comes alongside the company’s existing iPhone 17 production in Chennai, marking a significant ramp-up of Apple’s manufacturing footprint in India.

Advertisment

Set up at an investment of USD 2.8 billion (around ₹25,000 crore) in Devanahalli, Foxconn’s Bengaluru facility faced a brief hiccup when hundreds of Chinese engineers left abruptly. But the company quickly brought in experts from Taiwan and other countries to keep production on track.

Industry insiders reveal that Apple plans to increase iPhone production in India to 60 million units this year, up from 35–40 million units in 2024-25. This follows a surge in local assembly—iPhone production in India grew 60% year-on-year, totaling around USD 22 billion worth of devices in the year ending March 31, 2025.

Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that most iPhones sold in the US in June 2025 were made in India, and all iPhones sold in the US during the June quarter will now be shipped from India—a milestone highlighting India’s growing role in Apple’s global supply chain.

Locally, Apple’s presence is also expanding: iPhone supplies within India rose 21.5% in H1 2025, with the iPhone 16 remaining the top-shipped model. In the June quarter, Apple’s India smartphone market share reached 7.5%, while the overall market continues to be led by Chinese smartphone brands like Vivo.

For consumers, this means faster availability of the latest iPhones in India and potential improvements in supply during launches. As India becomes a global hub for iPhone production, fans can expect Apple’s devices to hit local shelves faster than ever—while also contributing to the country’s tech manufacturing boom.

Also Read: India’s Smartphone Market Surges in Q2 2025; iPhone 16 Leads Shipments