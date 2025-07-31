India’s Smartphone Market Surges in Q2 2025; iPhone 16 Leads Shipments

India's smartphone market witnessed a strong recovery in the second quarter of 2025, recording an 8% year-on-year (YoY) growth in shipment volumes and an impressive 18% YoY increase in overall market value, according to data from Counterpoint’s Monthly India Smartphone Tracker.

This strong rebound, following a subdued first quarter, was driven by multiple key factors. A notable 33% year-on-year increase in new smartphone launches, intensified marketing efforts, and successful summer sales events played a major role in boosting demand. Brands attracted consumers with deeper discounts, appealing EMI schemes, and bundled deals, especially in the high-demand mid-range and premium segments, making smartphones more accessible and appealing to a broader audience.

Vivo tops in shipments, while Samsung and Apple lead in market value.

Vivo emerged as the market leader in shipment volume, capturing a 20% share in Q2 2025. Samsung, meanwhile, dominated in terms of market value with a 23% share. Notably, the iPhone 16 was the most-shipped smartphone during the quarter, highlighting continued strong demand for premium devices.

In terms of shipment volume, Vivo led with a 20% share, followed by Samsung at 16%, Oppo at 13%, realme at 10%, and Xiaomi at 8%. On the wholesale value front, Samsung and Apple were tied at the top, each commanding a 23% market share. Vivo came next with 15%, trailed by Oppo at 10%, realme at 6%, and OnePlus at 4%.

Economic upswing drives positive consumer sentiment

Prachir Singh, Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint, emphasized that an improved macroeconomic environment played a key role in strengthening consumer confidence and driving spending. He noted that this economic upswing significantly contributed to the smartphone market’s recovery in Q2 2025.

Retail inflation fell to a six-year low, easing the strain on household budgets, while cuts to the central bank’s repo rate improved access to financing. Meanwhile, tax relief measures rolled out earlier in the year boosted disposable incomes and savings, fostering a more conducive environment for discretionary spending.

Ultra-premium segment sees fastest growth trajectory

The improving consumer sentiment had a notable impact on the ultra-premium segment, devices priced above ₹45,000, which posted a robust 37% year-on-year growth, making it the fastest-growing price band in Q2 2025. According to Singh, this surge played a key role in the Indian smartphone market achieving its highest-ever second-quarter performance in terms of value, along with a record-high average selling price (ASP). Apple and Samsung effectively leveraged this trend by rolling out aggressive affordability measures such as trade-in offers, no-cost EMI plans, and limited-time summer discounts, making their flagship models more attainable for aspirational buyers.

